2023 aspirations: County Commissioners’ January Town Hall
Boulder County residents are invited to join the Board of County Commissioners for a Town Hall meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Zoom. For this virtual meeting, attendees will hear from each of the Commissioners what they are focusing on for 2023. Following these presentations, there will be 60 minutes allowed for public comment.
House District 12 Vacancy Committee will meet Jan. 28
Following Rep. Tracey Bernett’s announcement that she is resigning from office, The House District 12 (HD12) Vacancy Committee will convene on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. to fill the HD12 House seat. The Boulder County Democratic Party has begun work with the HD12 officers to run a transparent and fair process as prescribed by Colorado state law, the Rules of the Colorado Democratic Party and the Boulder County Democratic Party Bylaws.
Boulder County to disperse 1st round of $1.8M in opioid settlement money
Boulder County is dispersing $1.8 million in opioid settlement money to 25 local programs, county officials announced Friday. The Boulder County Region Opioid Council met in mid-December to approve recommendations for the funding, which is coming from national settlements with opioid distributors and manufacturers. An 18-year distribution timeline has been...
Community issues highlighted in Longmont open forum
Childcare, gun control, smart meters and density were some of the themes that emerged from Tuesday’s open forum with Longmont City Council. Members of the public were given up to five minutes to speak on any topic of their choice, with council members also given the option to respond to those comments.
Bigger Than Roe Rally to be held in Longmont
Dozens of people are set to gather this weekend in Longmont to show their support for women’s rights. The Bigger Than Roe Rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street on Saturday — one day before what would’ve been the Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary.
Longmont council hosts first open forum of the year
Members of the public will be able to speak in a more informal setting with Longmont City Council on Tuesday. The first open forum of the year will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the sign-up list available starting 6:30 p.m. outside the Council Chambers. Each person wishing to speak will have five minutes to speak on any topic.
Public hearing for railroad rule amendments with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC)
A public comment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The hearing is part of a rulemaking session in Proceeding No. 21R-0538R, regarding railroad rules, rail fixed guideways, transportation by rail, and rail crossings. Rules regulating railroads in Colorado can be...
Longmont police report: Jan. 17, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Tatiana Hernandez named among BizWest’s most influential business leaders
Tatiana Hernandez, the CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County, was recently named among BizWest’s Top 50 Most Influential Business Leaders. The honorees were chosen from businesses, organizations, agencies and hospitals across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado after an online nomination and voting process that was open to the public.
Bent but not broken: Castle Rock Douglas County weathers scare to dispatch Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon 60-53
Castle Rock Douglas County found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon 60-53 on January 17 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
David Lee Tawney
OCTOBER 24, 1933 – JANUARY 14, 2023. David Lee “Dave” Tawney, 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Dave was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 24, 1933, as the eldest son to Edward and Elsie Tawney. Early on, the family moved to Englewood, Colorado.
2nd Colorado library closes due to meth contamination
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination. Officials in the Denver suburb of Englewood shut down the city library last week within a couple of hours of getting test results Wednesday showing that the contamination in the facility's restrooms exceeded state thresholds, city spokesman Chris Harguth said.
CSU’s teacher preparation program wins state approval, gets kudos for science of reading shift
Colorado State University’s teacher preparation program won the state’s seal of approval Wednesday and a nod to recent changes in how the university trains future educators to teach young students how to read. The State Board of Education voted unanimously to approve all 15 majors in the university’s...
Good morning, Longmont!
Partly cloudy and colder; watch for slippery travel; exercise caution when shoveling. Mostly cloudy with a little snow with little or no accumulation.
The work of Martin Luther King is far from done
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated across the country. Schools and businesses close in honor of a man who stood up for justice for all people. While many are lifted of some of their daily responsibilities, others are soldiering on with the work which began decades ago. On...
Severe Weather Shelter Information
The following information is offered in anticipation of severe weather predicted for this week. HOPE will offer severe weather overnight shelter through Monday night, January 23:. Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday, and Monday night at Journey Church (2000 Pike Road) Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at Messiah Church (1335 Francis Street) HOPE...
Longmont art exhibit paints picture of Colorado's landscape
In the Firehouse Art Center’s upcoming main exhibit “The Language of Landscape and Memory,” Colorado artists explore their connection to the natural world. The sculptural and 2D work serves as a time capsule of our changing environment. “The Language of Landscape and Memory,” launches with an opening...
Colorado women to gather for Roe v. Wade ‘would-be’ anniversary
A group of women from Colorado and across the country plan to gather for a virtual meeting in honor of what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Hosted by the Women’s Collaborative, the Jan. 23 meeting participants will discuss how women can take action in this year’s legislative session.
U.S. 6 Loveland Pass to close overnights through mid-February
U.S. 6 Loveland Pass will have planned closures each weeknight for winter maintenance work between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through mid-February 2023. Planned nightly closures may be extended depending on the amount of snow accumulation and maintenance work needed to provide safe passage for the traveling public.
Longmont Museum Discovery Days: Construction
Welcome back everyone! Discovery Days is back starting next week! Music and Movement will begin on Tuesday, January 17; Art will begin Wednesday, January 18. There is one BIG change starting this semester – we are changing the final session time of Discovery Days! Instead of starting the last session of the day at 12:30 pm, we will be starting it at 1 pm!
