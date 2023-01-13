ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

House District 12 Vacancy Committee will meet Jan. 28

Following Rep. Tracey Bernett’s announcement that she is resigning from office, The House District 12 (HD12) Vacancy Committee will convene on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. to fill the HD12 House seat. The Boulder County Democratic Party has begun work with the HD12 officers to run a transparent and fair process as prescribed by Colorado state law, the Rules of the Colorado Democratic Party and the Boulder County Democratic Party Bylaws.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Community issues highlighted in Longmont open forum

Childcare, gun control, smart meters and density were some of the themes that emerged from Tuesday’s open forum with Longmont City Council. Members of the public were given up to five minutes to speak on any topic of their choice, with council members also given the option to respond to those comments.
LONGMONT, CO
Longmont council hosts first open forum of the year

Members of the public will be able to speak in a more informal setting with Longmont City Council on Tuesday. The first open forum of the year will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the sign-up list available starting 6:30 p.m. outside the Council Chambers. Each person wishing to speak will have five minutes to speak on any topic.
LONGMONT, CO
Longmont police report: Jan. 17, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
Bent but not broken: Castle Rock Douglas County weathers scare to dispatch Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon 60-53

Castle Rock Douglas County found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon 60-53 on January 17 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
David Lee Tawney

OCTOBER 24, 1933 – JANUARY 14, 2023. David Lee “Dave” Tawney, 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Dave was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 24, 1933, as the eldest son to Edward and Elsie Tawney. Early on, the family moved to Englewood, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
2nd Colorado library closes due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination. Officials in the Denver suburb of Englewood shut down the city library last week within a couple of hours of getting test results Wednesday showing that the contamination in the facility's restrooms exceeded state thresholds, city spokesman Chris Harguth said.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The work of Martin Luther King is far from done

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated across the country. Schools and businesses close in honor of a man who stood up for justice for all people. While many are lifted of some of their daily responsibilities, others are soldiering on with the work which began decades ago. On...
LONGMONT, CO
Severe Weather Shelter Information

The following information is offered in anticipation of severe weather predicted for this week. HOPE will offer severe weather overnight shelter through Monday night, January 23:. Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday, and Monday night at Journey Church (2000 Pike Road) Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at Messiah Church (1335 Francis Street) HOPE...
LONGMONT, CO
Longmont Museum Discovery Days: Construction

Welcome back everyone! Discovery Days is back starting next week! Music and Movement will begin on Tuesday, January 17; Art will begin Wednesday, January 18. There is one BIG change starting this semester – we are changing the final session time of Discovery Days! Instead of starting the last session of the day at 12:30 pm, we will be starting it at 1 pm!
LONGMONT, CO
