HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's squash team fell to the No. 4 Yale Bulldogs at home Sunday afternoon. The Big Green could not solve the Bulldogs throughout the afternoon, dropping the match to their Ivy League foe, 9-0. The Big Green's best performance of the afternoon came from Quintin Campbell at position No. 5. Campbell took the first set of his match against Jed Burde before falling behind, 2-1. After an 11-5 win in the fourth set for Campbell, Burde won the fifth and final frame to claim the match.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO