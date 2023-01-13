Read full article on original website
Women’s Track and Field Closes out Impressive Weekend in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team returned to The Track at New Balance on Sunday for the UMass Flagship Indoor Invitational. Julia Fenerty set the tone early, winning the 500m run with a time of 1:14.04. Fenerty's time is third in program history. Anya Hirschfeld...
Men’s Squash Defeated by No. 4 Yale at Home
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's squash team fell to the No. 4 Yale Bulldogs at home Sunday afternoon. The Big Green could not solve the Bulldogs throughout the afternoon, dropping the match to their Ivy League foe, 9-0. The Big Green's best performance of the afternoon came from Quintin Campbell at position No. 5. Campbell took the first set of his match against Jed Burde before falling behind, 2-1. After an 11-5 win in the fourth set for Campbell, Burde won the fifth and final frame to claim the match.
Women’s Track and Field Opens the Weekend Strong in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team competed at the Suffolk Ice Breaker Invitational at The Track at New Balance on Saturday. Dartmouth won seven events. The Big Green finished 1-2-3 in the 60m dash. Jada Jones led the way with a PR of 7.58 seconds,...
Men’s Track and Field Breaks Program Record on Saturday in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. — The Dartmouth men's track and field team had quite the day on Saturday at the Suffolk Ice Breaker Invitational at The Track at New Balance, breaking the program record in the 4x400m relay as well as winning nine individual events. The group of Nils Wildberg, Liam...
Women’s Swimming and Diving Falls to Yale and Penn
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Dartmouth women's swimming and diving team was defeated by both Yale and Penn in their return to Ivy League action at Yale's Kiphuth Exhibition Pool. Diving events took place on Friday and swimming followed on Saturday. "Illness meant we had a very small squad...
Park and Ye Earn Victories as Dartmouth Returns to Ivy League Action
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Dartmouth men's swimming and diving team battled Yale and Penn, eventually falling to both squads, in their return to Ivy League competition at Yale's Kiphuth Exhibition Pool. Diving events kicked off the weekend on Friday and swimming followed on Saturday. "We had a few...
Dartmouth Erases 13-Point Deficit to Top Preseason Ivy Favorite Penn, 75-71
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's basketball team trailed by 13 with 15:54 remaining in the second half, but rebounded in a big way, outsourcing Penn 36-19 the rest of the way for a thrilling 75-71 win over the preseason Ivy League favorites on Saturday afternoon in Leede Arena. The Big Green took their first lead since the first half with 2:18 remaining, and a Dusan Neskovic jumper with 1:12 on the clock gave Dartmouth the lead for good. Freshman Brandon Mitchell-Day had a huge block in the final seconds to help preserve the victory in the Big Green's Pride Game.
Skiing Settles for Second at Bates Carnival
NEWRY/RUMFORD, Maine — Freshman Cooper Puckett took second in the men's slalom and sophomore Allie Resnick earned her second podium of the weekend by claiming third in the women's slalom, but Dartmouth could not hold off a hard-charging Vermont team that rallied to nip the Big Green for the team title at the Bates Carnival today. The Catamounts won three of the four events that took place, adding 489 points to their total to finish with 826, 29 ahead of Dartmouth's 797, which won the men's slalom.
