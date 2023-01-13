Some Northeastern Illinois residents can look forward to financial relief soon. A rebate bill received approval. It will return monies collected from state filings. Mayor Tom Daily first proposed the bill after noticing the sizable amount the state collected for tax payments. Where did the government source the funds? It comes from a surplus of $18.4 million in the northwest suburb's general fund. The area's good recovery from the pandemic caused such a high collection. Inflation meant people had to pay more. Some residents also had significant income boosts because of stimulus checks and funding from other government programs.

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO