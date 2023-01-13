Read full article on original website
Related
kafe.com
Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
q13fox.com
Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting
EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
KGMI
Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
kafe.com
I-5 Northbound Reopens At Peace Arch Border Crossing
BLAINE, Wash.- I-5 Northbound is back open at the Peace Arch border crossing. WSDOT said that the crossing reopened around 10 pm Saturday. Police had closed the crossing earlier in the evening due to an unspecified issue.
Technology extends the long arm of law to arrest these Bellingham burglary suspects
Homeowner was at work and received an intruder alert from home.
Early morning fire at south Everett strip mall under investigation
EVERETT, Wash. — Fire investigators in Snohomish County are investigating an early morning fire at a strip mall in south Everett. Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a security guard called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of a building at 100th Street Southwest and Evergreen Way, according to the Everett Fire Department.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
whatcom-news.com
“Team of thieves” arrested by Bellingham Police with help from K-9 and a drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials reported the apprehension and arrest of a “team of thieves” after the victim reported their garage door had been activated while they were away. According to BPD, patrol officers responded on Thursday, January 12th, to Marionberry Lane in Bellingham....
q13fox.com
Police arrest 911 caller for falsely reporting stolen car with baby inside in Snohomish County
EVERETT, Wash. - Authorities arrested someone for falsely reporting that their car was stolen while a baby was in the backseat on Thursday. At 9:50 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out an alert saying they were looking for a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates. The reporting party said the car was stolen near 11800 4th Ave. W., across the street from Voyager Middle School.
myeverettnews.com
Great Rescue By Everett Fire And District 4 After Car Flips Into Slough
Passing along this social media post by Everett Fire following a rescue Friday night just east of the Snohomish River. Just before 9:00 p.m. this evening, Ladder 1 responded with Snohomish County Fire District 4 to a report of a vehicle overturned and submerged in water in the slough off of Home Acres Rd & 60th St SE.
myeverettnews.com
Fire Damages Businesses At South Everett Strip Mall Early Sunday Morning
Firefighters from Everett Fire and South County Fire responded to a confirmed commercial fire at a strip mall in the 10100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett, Washington early Sunday morning. About 3:30 AM calls came into Sno911 of smoke coming from the roof above Toyama Sushi. Arriving crews made...
I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure
BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night. WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on...
KGMI
City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
Thousands of dollars in damage at Whatcom courthouse break-in
Deputies arrest man asleep on fourth floor with bag holding two machetes.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Warn Of Scam Against Xfinity – Comcast Customers In Everett
Today the police department in Everett, Washington posted the following warning on social media about scammers targeting Xfinity customers. We’re passing it along here. Financial Crimes Detectives received a report from a citizen who had received a call from 800-935-0716 in which the person was posing as an Xfinity customer service agent. The victim was convinced to pre-pay with eBay cards to receive 50% off of their cable and internet bill. After the victim provided the gift card numbers to the scammer, they were told the gift cards were not valid and they needed to purchase additional cards and provide the information to receive the 50% discount.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
whatcom-news.com
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
Comments / 0