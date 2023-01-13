Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady wishes Rob Gronkowski would be on field with him; ex-NFL star jokes about passing physical
Tom Brady was gearing up Monday to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff game, but he wished he had one player with him.
Bill O’Brien reportedly ‘primary target’ for Patriots’ vacant offensive coordinator position
O'Brien served on Bill Belichick's staff in New England from 2007-11. The Patriots surprised many with a transparent statement on Thursday that mapped out a plan to interview “offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week”. But the reported top target for Bill Belichick and New England should not come...
Comments / 0