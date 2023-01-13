ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IMHO For all who care
3d ago

Dream on, if you think we are going to recover that fast from this financial crisis. It just Wall Street hoping to fool the suckers to invest what money they have left.

Roger Enseleit
2d ago

Inflation is dying? Not in my house it isn't! I can't afford to drive more than a block or buy an egg!

Fae Lor
3d ago

It's called a bear market rally. There are many of them before a major crash. Inflation just doesn't go down. Inflation will take a break thanks to Biden's oil reserve manipulation tactic, but it will trend up again. Just wait and see.

