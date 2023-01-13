Review: Potato Croquettes Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen Universal Orlando CityWalk

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in OrlandoMadocOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
piratesandprincesses.net
Review: Swiss Mushroom Burger Hard Rock Café Universal Orlando CityWalk
Hard Rock Café Orlando has been a part of this Universal theme park property in Orlando since 1990 when Universal Studios Florida opened. The property, now known as Universal Orlando Resort, offers so much more compared to its humble beginnings. Hard Rock Café Orlando may have moved from its original location. Still, we know that the lease for Hard Rock Café in CityWalk runs until at least 2038. Guests can enjoy the experience at Hard Rock Café for many years.
tourcounsel.com
Best Shops and Restaurants in Disney Springs
You can also go to the official Coca-Cola stores (where you can try soft drinks from around the world), Harley Davidson and Lego. There is also the M&Ms chocolate shop where you can buy merchandise and chocolates in all the colors you can imagine and even with your face printed on it. There are plenty of alternatives for entertainment whether it's catching a movie, bowling in Splitsville, or going out for music and drinks at the House of Blues.
Inside the Magic
Guest Claims “Cockroach Infestation” at Universal Resort
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic and thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests from around the world. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house many fun rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, E.T. Adventure, and Revenge of the Mummy, just to name a few.
piratesandprincesses.net
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 15, 2023)
In the United States, a three-day weekend happens in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this week. Generally, long weekends lead to larger crowds at Universal Orlando. Of course, I recommend enjoying food during these busy days at Universal Orlando. So, we have three suggestions for Universal Orlando dining for this week, actually. All three suggestions take us to CityWalk.
fox35orlando.com
Universal Orlando Resort's KidZone area, attractions closed after 24 years
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the end of an era at Universal Orlando Resort – Woody Woodpecker's KidZone has permanently closed after 24 years. Sunday, Jan. 15, was the last day for a handful of attractions in that area od the Florida theme park. The kids area was home to...
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 Florida: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando’s Iconic Symbol Left Completely Removed
Orlando is a popular tourist location where Guests can visit Legoland, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Universal, and many more theme parks. The Epicentre Of Awesome, or best known as Universal’s Citywalk, is where unforgettable family entertainment meets restaurants that don’t just make you say “Yum,” but “Wow.” Universal is visited by thousands of Guests each and every day. When Guests head over to Universal’s theme parks– which include Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– they will walk through CityWalk, which includes restaurants, shopping locations, clubs, and a new escape room.
Girl Scouts to offer new cookie flavor ‘Raspberry Rally’
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a fan of Girl Scout Cookies, you’re in luck. The Girl Scouts organization is offering a new cookie flavor for its 2023 fundraising. The new cookie is called “Raspberry Rally,” and it will only be available through online orders. Anyone...
Free beer returns to SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back a beloved promotion: Free beer!
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
407area.com
Top 10 Must-Visit Restaurants in Orlando 2023
Orlando is well-known for its beautiful parks, which some may say are among the greatest in the world. But beyond these notable attractions, the city is full of real people who enjoy their nights out in various ways. From Epcot's offerings of drinks from around the world, to the trendy...
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
Orange County Public Library System debuts new services, escape room for 100-year celebration
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Public Library System will have a new way to bring books and materials to the community. According to a release, the Sorosis of Orlando Woman’s Club donated $100,000 to the library, which will go toward a bookmobile and book bicycles. OCLS...
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
Inside the Magic
California Theme Park May Be Losing Value as It Powers Through Multiple Closures
2023 has been off to a rough start, as an iconic California theme park has powered through multiple early closures and complete shutdowns. As the Golden State continues to face severe weather conditions, with wind and flood advisories in effect across the Orange County and San Diego areas, the operations of multiple theme parks in the area are still being affected, possibly hurting the value of seasonal passes.
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
wmfe.org
Hospitality workers in Orange County can get English language education for free
Orange County has teamed up with UCF Global and Rosen Hotels & Resorts to offer English as a Second Language instruction to hotel workers on I-Drive. The pilot program provides twice weekly English instruction to about 65 Rosen Hotels & Resorts employees. Rosen provides the space for classes and pays...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Nonstop Route Has Been Added for Orlando International Airport
The Orlando Airport team joined in on the Figment popcorn bucket hype, and a new Sunshine Flyer offering was recently announced, but this news has to do with flights. If you call Ohio home or visit frequently, you’ll be excited to know there’s a new nonstop flight from Orlando International Airport!
Why these California restaurants are headed here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Throughout 2022, Orlando saw a flurry of California restaurants open, expand or announce their entry into the local market. Read: When will the IRS begin...
