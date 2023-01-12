Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Monterey County, CA
Related
Eville eye
Bay Street Mall Seeing a Wave of Changes in 2023
Change is afoot at the Bay Street Mall in Emeryville as the first of a wave of new restaurants opened this week. This also meant the end of some old favorites that had been around since the shopping center opened in 2002. In addition to the below announcements, Tri Lu’s...
Stark Reality Restaurants Is Debuting a New Concept in Santa Rosa
The name listed is Augie's and it will debut at 535 4th Street, neighboring establishments like Fourth Street Deli, La Rosa Tequileria & Grille, and Sunny's Boba & More.
The Almanac Online
Chinese eateries close, State of Mind opens in Marsh Manor: Here's the latest Peninsula dining news
As 2022 drew to a close, two longtime local eateries closed their doors permanently, while another opened its latest Peninsula outpost. The Peninsula Foodist also fielded a reader question about what happened to Esther German Bakery's in-house baked goods. Here's the latest in local dining news. State of Mind pizzeria...
The Almanac Online
'We didn’t rebound': After 10 years in Menlo Park, The Refuge will close its doors Jan. 20
The pastrami burger with fries and a beer at The Refuge. (Photo courtesy Mark Helsel) The Refuge, home to Menlo Park's most renowned pastrami and Belgian beer offerings, will be closing its location there on Jan. 20, its owners announced on social media Jan. 11. The other locations in San Carlos and San Mateo will remain open.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Donut Shop Reveals Insane New Price of Eggs
Jim Georgie’s Donuts (& Chinese Food) in the Mission is a rare breed in this part of the country. Akin to a bodega in New York, the husband and wife duo at Jim Georgie’s sling delicious, oozing egg sandwiches all made-to-order on their flat-top grill. The pair, who...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
padailypost.com
Mudslide damages house, closes road
A mudslide damaged a house and closed a road in Belmont today (Jan. 14), but no injuries were reported. After days of near-constant rain, the hillside at 2847 San Juan Blvd. gave way today. San Juan between Cipriani Boulevard and Monte Cresta Drive are now closed. Police are telling motorists to use alternate routes.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
‘I let them tell their story’: From butchers to bistro owners, a Redwood City resident interviews Peninsula food industry professionals on their ‘Food Origins’
Dave Sands’ podcast delves into how restaurateurs got their start. Dave Sands has tried a number of career paths since becoming a professional chef after graduating from the City College of San Francisco’s Hotel and Restaurant Program. The San Francisco native and Redwood City resident spent five years...
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide
BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
sfstandard.com
Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood
A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
Body pulled from water near San Francisco Ferry Building
SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in San Francisco are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near the Ferry Building Sunday morning.The San Francisco Fire Department said that fire crews recovered the body from the water near the Ferry Building at around 10:21 a.m. San Francisco police later confirmed that officers were called to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza on a report of a possibly deceased person being spotted in the water.Officers met with SFFD personnel who had retrieved the victim from the water and confirmed the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the SF Medical Examiner arrived on scene, took custody of the body, and is leading the investigation. Authorities said foul play is not suspected in the case.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Individuals can refer to case #230-033-855.
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
bdmag.com
MBK Rental Living Acquires Land in Sonoma County, California For a 134-Unit Solar-powered Luxury Apartment Project
The Haven at Deer Creek, slated to open in spring 2024, will bring style, sustainability, and much-needed housing to the North Bay region. MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, has announced the acquisition of a 4.71-acre site in Petaluma, California. The Haven at Deer Creek has both three-story garden style and three-story podium style apartments. All buildings will be solar powered for maximum efficiency. The Haven at Deer Creek is located north of San.
Comments / 1