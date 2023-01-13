Read full article on original website
brandon
4d ago
he lives in brookline!!Brookline!!! how can he run in a ward he doesn't even live in. another joke who's not from Pittsburgh
Twitter storm hovers over Allegheny County Council race between Hallam, Doven
A race for an at-large seat on Allegheny County Council had barely gotten underway this month when attacks started flying. Many of them came from observers of the race on social media, particularly Twitter, and almost immediately put the race’s two candidates on the defensive. Joanna Doven announced her...
Proposed enforcement of youth curfew sparks public criticisms
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith plans to introduce a resolution directing city officials to revisit an existing youth curfew, drawing criticism from residents and local leaders. The resolution, to be introduced on Wed., Jan 18, directs the mayor to convene a committee to review enforcement of the city’s existing...
John Weinstein, longtime Allegheny County treasurer, running for county executive
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County's treasurer is the latest candidate to enter the race for county executive. John Weinstein says his county government experience sets him apart from the rest of the field seeking the seat currently held by Democrat Rich Fitzgerald, who is in his third and final term.
Pittsburgh City Council president proposes curfew to curb teen violence
PITTSBURGH — There’s been an uptick in violence involving minors in the city of Pittsburgh and the city council president wants that to stop. City council president Theresa Kail-Smith thinks enforcing a new curfew for kids will cut down on the violence. “I think there are a lot...
Pittsburgh City Council president wants to enforce curfew
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith says something has to be done to address violence with young people. She is proposing to enforce the city's curfew once again. Council President Kail-Smith says the time to act is now. She said too many young people are becoming victims of gun violence. "If we don't give the kids a place to be safe, they're either going to be on the streets, or they're going to be in some type of trouble, or be a victim," Kail-Smith said. According to the 1995 ordinance, kids under 17 would need to be...
PUMP names Josiah Gilliam as new Executive Director
The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned PUMP announced that Josiah Gilliam will be the new Executive Director, effective Jan. 9. Gilliam most recently served as the Special Initiatives Coordinator in Mayor Ed Gainey’s Administration for the City of Pittsburgh. Previously, Josiah served as the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Coordinator for the Peduto Administration after working to develop an action plan for the initiative in partnership with the Sprout Fund and Heinz Endowments through his role at the Homewood Children’s Village. Before that, he worked in various impact areas within the Pittsburgh nonprofit community with focuses on food insecurity, workforce development and career training, and web and digital communications.
Time to change antiquated Pa. tax system, municipal league says
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president of the United States, the country was involved in a war in Vietnam, and the Fab Four — The Beatles — held what many consider to be the first stadium rock concert in New York City. Without as much fanfare, Pennsylvania leaders...
'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness
On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
Westmoreland County struggles with public defender staffing shortage
Westmoreland County Chief Public Defender Wayne McGrew has served more as an administrator than a courtroom attorney in recent years, supervising a team of lawyers responsible for representing indigent clients in the criminal and juvenile court systems. But that is expected to change in the coming months as McGrew’s staff...
New bus schedules would make some riders headed Downtown transfer in Oakland
Construction is set to begin in the summer or fall on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system between Downtown and Oakland, but Pittsburgh Regional Transit is planning to institute some of the routing changes before it is completed, forcing some riders to switch buses in Oakland for commutes Downtown. Amy...
North Huntingdon considers fee for property owners to fund stormwater projects
Faced with an estimated $9 million in stormwater projects to help North Huntingdon meet the requirements of the federal Clean Water Act, township officials this week were presented with a plan for raising money by levying a fee on property owners. To reach an estimated collection of $1.8 million annually...
Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?
Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures
The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against them
Do you think that police officers should have the authority to overrule a city ordinance? Pittsburgh Police officers have been instructed to resume enforcing minor traffic violations such as an expired registration sticker, despite an ordinance from 2021 preventing them from doing so in the absence of a larger infraction. A spokesperson for the department said the notice came as a result of “recent changes in state law.” However, some legal experts are questioning whether there are sufficient grounds for reversing the policy.
New Kensington planners approve concept of new downtown playground, garden amid concerns
New Kensington’s planning commission has approved the concept of a new playground and garden in the city’s downtown area, but some neighbors have concerns about it. Westmoreland Community Action and Wesley Family Services have proposed building a playground and garden on vacant lots along 10th Street, with Third Avenue running between them.
Allegheny County Bar Association holds Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast
It was a day for honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and those who have been inspired by it. The Allegheny County Bar Association’s Homer S. Brown Division held the 24th annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Program on Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hailed as one of the region’s largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and commemorates his contributions to changes in law and social justice.
PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch
PNC is closing two more bank branches in the Pittsburgh region. The branches at 100 Grant Ave. in Vandergrift and at Duquesne University are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. March 17. An ATM will remain open at the Vandergrift location but not at Duquesne, according to PNC spokeswoman Olivia...
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Gary Bayne and Josh Fleitman: Brackenridge chief’s killing demands stronger Pa. gun laws
Amid an avalanche of horrific acts of violence across Allegheny County over the past year, the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire is yet another traumatic and high-profile reminder of the toll of gun violence on our communities. But even more infuriating is the fact that it...
Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson to perform at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's inaugural celebration
LITITZ, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for Tuesday's inaugural celebration. The performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy. The event will be hosted at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. "We are honored and excited to have such top-level talent, representing our...
