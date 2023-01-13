PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith says something has to be done to address violence with young people. She is proposing to enforce the city's curfew once again. Council President Kail-Smith says the time to act is now. She said too many young people are becoming victims of gun violence. "If we don't give the kids a place to be safe, they're either going to be on the streets, or they're going to be in some type of trouble, or be a victim," Kail-Smith said. According to the 1995 ordinance, kids under 17 would need to be...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO