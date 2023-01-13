ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pghcitypaper.com

Proposed enforcement of youth curfew sparks public criticisms

Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith plans to introduce a resolution directing city officials to revisit an existing youth curfew, drawing criticism from residents and local leaders. The resolution, to be introduced on Wed., Jan 18, directs the mayor to convene a committee to review enforcement of the city’s existing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council president wants to enforce curfew

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith says something has to be done to address violence with young people. She is proposing to enforce the city's curfew once again.  Council President Kail-Smith says the time to act is now. She said too many young people are becoming victims of gun violence.  "If we don't give the kids a place to be safe, they're either going to be on the streets, or they're going to be in some type of trouble, or be a victim," Kail-Smith said.  According to the 1995 ordinance, kids under 17 would need to be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

PUMP names Josiah Gilliam as new Executive Director

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned PUMP announced that Josiah Gilliam will be the new Executive Director, effective Jan. 9. Gilliam most recently served as the Special Initiatives Coordinator in Mayor Ed Gainey’s Administration for the City of Pittsburgh. Previously, Josiah served as the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Coordinator for the Peduto Administration after working to develop an action plan for the initiative in partnership with the Sprout Fund and Heinz Endowments through his role at the Homewood Children’s Village. Before that, he worked in various impact areas within the Pittsburgh nonprofit community with focuses on food insecurity, workforce development and career training, and web and digital communications.
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures

The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jade Talks Crime

Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against them

Do you think that police officers should have the authority to overrule a city ordinance? Pittsburgh Police officers have been instructed to resume enforcing minor traffic violations such as an expired registration sticker, despite an ordinance from 2021 preventing them from doing so in the absence of a larger infraction. A spokesperson for the department said the notice came as a result of “recent changes in state law.” However, some legal experts are questioning whether there are sufficient grounds for reversing the policy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Allegheny County Bar Association holds Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast

It was a day for honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and those who have been inspired by it. The Allegheny County Bar Association’s Homer S. Brown Division held the 24th annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Program on Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hailed as one of the region’s largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and commemorates his contributions to changes in law and social justice.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

