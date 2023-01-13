Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Five Bossier Schools receive Purple Star designation
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Krewe of Sobek holds annual bal
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mardi Gras magic was on full display Friday night. The Krewe of Sobek held its annual bal at the Shreveport Convention Center. This year's theme: "Sobek Travels the World." There was lots of great music and food as the krewe presented its royal court as they celebrate...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
BRF hosts Annual Event with New York Times bestselling author and geopolitical expert Peter Zeihan
SHREVEPORT, La. — BRF hosted its Annual Event on Thursday, January 12, 2023, featuring geopolitical strategist and author Peter Zeihan. The event was held at The Strand Theatre in downtown Shreveport. Zeihan, a New York Times bestselling author, has published four books: The Accidental Superpower, The Absent Superpower, Disunited...
Comments / 0