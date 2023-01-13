Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Sunday. Contractors will begin repairs on Monday. This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO