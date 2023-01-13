ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portion of Rice Road to close for repairs

Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Sunday. Contractors will begin repairs on Monday. This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic.
League of Women Voters, Tyler Public Library lecture series kicks off this week

Each year the League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County, AAUW (American Association of University Women of Tyler) and the Tyler Public Library sponsor a lecture series addressing international topics of interest developed by the Foreign Policy Association. Dr. Jeffrey Crean, history professor at Tyler Junior College, is the coordinator...
