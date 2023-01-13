Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Haiti's mafia Barbecue burns victims alive, more than 200 gangs running the world's most dangerous city
Port-au-Prince is called the most dangerous city in the world, then it is not a big deal. Armed gangs are running gangs here. There is political turmoil here. Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere. Frequent earthquakes, rising inflation, civil unrest and famine are major causes of turmoil here. But even bigger enemies are the gangs present here. There are about 200 armed gangs in Haiti's capital that commit atrocities and spread chaos.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Florida on Sunday to speak about abortion on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. It’s a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion last year. Harris has led the White House’s focus on reproductive rights, and her speech is intended to signal that the administration isn’t giving up on the issue now that the midterm elections are over.
NATO allies US, Turkey try to mend fences but rifts persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Turkey are looking to brush aside differences that have strained relations for years, but have yet to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO expansion that have soured ties between the allies. At a meeting in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lauded the partnership between their countries. But in brief remarks before their meeting, neither specifically mentioned their differences over the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which the Turks have so far blocked despite strong support from the U.S. and other allies.
NGO: 2,390 deaths on migrant routes to Spain in 2022
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish nonprofit organization says that the number of migrants who died or were reported missing while trying to reach Spain hit 2,390 people last year, a decrease on 2021 but in line with the figures of the past five years. Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) said Wednesday that the figure included 288 women and 101 children. Some 1,784 of the migrants died while trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands by boat, it said, while at least 464 died on an increasingly popular route from Algeria to the Spanish mainland. Caminando Fronteras says it compiles its own figures from families of migrants and rescue statistics. The International Organization for Migration, which uses official figures, has given a lower figure.
Putin foe Browder slams jacked-up fee to attend Davos event
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Bill Browder, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticized the World Economic Forum on social media for jacking up his entrance fee to the annual meeting in Davos that he has attended for the last 27 years. Browder told The Associated Press that it was wasteful to pay a quarter of a million dollars for a ticket and he thought organizers of the elite gathering in the Swiss Alps didn’t want him around. The former fund manager says he has set aside his commercial activities and devotes all of his time to getting justice for his former lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who was killed in Russian police custody in 2009, and other victims of human rights abuses.
UN: Cost is new obstacle to oil transfer from Yemen tanker
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the rising cost of purchasing or leasing a vessel that can hold more than 1 million barrels of crude oil now in a rusting old tanker off the coast of war-torn Yemen is the latest obstacle to resolving the threat of massive environmental damage from a possible oil spill or explosion. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the availability of very large crude oil tankers “has decreased in the past six months, basically due to events having to do with the war in Ukraine.” He said buying a carrier is now about 50% more costly than the original U.N. budget and leasing is also more expensive.
Putin: Ukraine action aimed to end ‘war’ raging since 2014
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow’s action in Ukraine was intended to stop a “war” that has raged in eastern Ukraine since 2014. Putin said Moscow had long sought to negotiate a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbas region but was “just duped and cheated.” Russia-backed separatists have battled Ukrainian forces in the region for almost nine years. Putin argued Wednesday that “all that we are doing today as part of the special military operation is an attempt to stop this war.” He described Ukraine’s east as Russia’s “historic territories” and said Moscow had to act to protect Russian speakers there. Ukraine and its allies have rejected the rationale as cover for unprovoked aggression.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange the Justice Department says evaded U.S. regulations and became a haven for proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested. Federal officials say Anatoly Legkodymov was arrested Tuesday in Miami and was due in court Wednesday on a charge of conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business. Prosecutors allege his China-based cryptocurrency exchange, Bizlato, did not implement required anti-money-laundering safeguards and required only minimal identification from its users. The charge Legkodymov faces carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison upon conviction. Legkodymov is in custody, and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Santos named to two House committees even as he faces growing calls to resign
Embattled freshman Rep. George Santos has been awarded seats on two low-level committees after House Republicans debated where to put the New York congressman, who is facing mounting legal issues and growing calls to resign for extensively lying about his resume. Several GOP sources told CNN that the House Republican...
Capitol Police chief says threats against members of Congress ‘still too high’ despite drop in case numbers
The US Capitol Police’s threat investigations dropped in 2022 for the first time in five years but the agency’s police chief said the number of threats against members of Congress is “still too high.”. The latest figure released Tuesday comes just months after an attack on then-House...
Cyprus so far strips 222 people of ‘golden passports’
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A government spokesperson says Cyprus has stripped 222 wealthy investors and their family members of citizenship. The revocations are part of efforts to mend a reputation sullied by an investment-for-passports program that an inquiry found had unlawfully granted citizenships in hundreds of instances. The government spokesperson said Wednesday that the 222 includes 63 investors and 159 of their relatives. Over its 13-year run, the once lucrative and now-defunct program repeatedly broke its own rules and granted Cypriot passports to ineligible investors. An undercover TV report in 2020 allegedly showed the parliamentary speaker and a powerful lawmaker claiming they could skirt the rules to grant citizenship to a fictitious Chinese investor supposedly convicted of fraud.
Nobel laureate Maria Ressa cleared by Philippine court of tax evasion
A Philippine court on Wednesday acquitted Nobel laureate Maria Ressa of tax evasion, ending a raft of legal hearings against the veteran Filipino-American journalist that she said were “politically motivated.”. Ressa, CEO and founder of news site Rappler and a former CNN bureau chief, was cleared of four counts...
US has moved munitions stored in Israel for use by Ukraine
The United States has transferred American munitions stored in Israel for use in Ukraine and plans to send more soon, US and Israeli officials told CNN Wednesday. A US official told CNN they have moved “some” of the 300,000 155-millimeter shells that the US and Israel agreed would be transferred, and that there are plans to move the remaining amount in the coming weeks.
Not 'terrorists': Relatives defend Brazil riot suspects
Under a scorching sun, a handful of relatives of hundreds of women detained after Brazil's violent January 8 riots waited in vain this week for a chance to see their loved ones. But he insisted his relative was not among the thousands of rioters who violently stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court a week after Lula's inauguration.
