CBS News

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
CBS News

Impact of Biden document revelations

President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

House Oversight chairman asks University of Pennsylvania for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs

Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden's handling of government records.
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS News

How the Biden documents investigation could shape 2024 election

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speculating about how the investigation into classified documents at President Biden's home and former office could affect the 2024 presidential campaign. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne, a former adviser to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the upcoming race.
CBS News

Rep. George Santos accused of scamming veteran

A veteran alleges Republican Rep. George Santos of New York helped raise money for his dying dog, but then kept the money to himself. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns discusses the latest allegations against the embattled freshman lawmaker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Analysis: Former CIA officer Rolf Mowatt on Russia-Ukraine war — "Intelligence Matters"

This week on "Intelligence Matters," Michael Morell speaks with former senior CIA officer and Moscow station chief Rolf Mowatt-Larssen about his strategic analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war. He maps out the Russian objectives in the war and the lack of clear Western goals as the war continues. Mowatt-Larssen predicts that Putin will launch an offensive in 2023 but not until he has mobilized a sufficient number of troops, something he failed to do in the past year. He also discusses Putin's "scorched earth" approach and how it has led to the weaponization of energy.
CBS News

Former New Mexico GOP candidate in court for attacks targeting Democrats

Former New Mexico state House candidate Solomon Pena made his first court appearance on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Pena faces 15 criminal charges for allegedly leading a conspiracy to shoot into the homes of at least four officials. CBS News has learned police are investigating a possible fifth shooting incident. Scott MacFarlane shares more details.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS News

CBS News

