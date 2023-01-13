Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Impact of Biden document revelations
President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
House Oversight chairman asks University of Pennsylvania for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs
Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden's handling of government records.
How the Biden documents investigation could shape 2024 election
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speculating about how the investigation into classified documents at President Biden's home and former office could affect the 2024 presidential campaign. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne, a former adviser to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the upcoming race.
Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against lawmakers in 2022
The U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. That number is historically high, but slightly down from 2021, when there were 9,600, and 2020, when there were 8,600 cases of potential threats against federal lawmakers. The...
South Carolina's Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek a second term
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, whose endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 helped him win the state's primary and propelled him to the nomination, told CBS News' Robert Costa that he is convinced the president will seek a second term. Mr. Biden has not announced his 2024 intentions yet.
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan prosecutors
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen met with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday as part of their ongoing investigation into former President Trump. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joins us with the latest on the story.
Assessing the risk of after classified documents found at Biden's home and former office
What does it mean when a document is marked "classified," and what are the legal and security concerns about materials found at President Biden's home and former office? CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz breaks down the details on "CBS News Mornings."
CBS News
Rep. George Santos accused of scamming veteran
A veteran alleges Republican Rep. George Santos of New York helped raise money for his dying dog, but then kept the money to himself. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns discusses the latest allegations against the embattled freshman lawmaker.
Analysis: Former CIA officer Rolf Mowatt on Russia-Ukraine war — "Intelligence Matters"
This week on "Intelligence Matters," Michael Morell speaks with former senior CIA officer and Moscow station chief Rolf Mowatt-Larssen about his strategic analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war. He maps out the Russian objectives in the war and the lack of clear Western goals as the war continues. Mowatt-Larssen predicts that Putin will launch an offensive in 2023 but not until he has mobilized a sufficient number of troops, something he failed to do in the past year. He also discusses Putin's "scorched earth" approach and how it has led to the weaponization of energy.
Former New Mexico GOP candidate in court for attacks targeting Democrats
Former New Mexico state House candidate Solomon Pena made his first court appearance on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Pena faces 15 criminal charges for allegedly leading a conspiracy to shoot into the homes of at least four officials. CBS News has learned police are investigating a possible fifth shooting incident. Scott MacFarlane shares more details.
U.S., China urged to bridge "tectonic rift" as treasury chief meets with Chinese counterpart
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with her Chinese counterpart on Wednesday in Switzerland. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with Amy Celico, a principal with the foreign policy firm Albright Stonebridge Group, about the state of U.S.-Chinese relations.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese economic officials in Switzerland
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with top Chinese economic officials in Switzerland Wednesday for over two hours. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the talks and what it means for the global economy.
Supreme Court turns down request from New York firearms dealers to block new gun law
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused a request from a group of firearms dealers in New York seeking to halt parts of the state's new laws regulating commercial gun sales. In a one-line, unsigned order, the court denied the emergency request for an injunction filed on behalf...
