Concert-style reimagining of Netflix's 'Our Planet' making stop in Colorado, co-narrated by William Shatner

Photo Courtesy: Our Planet Live in Concert

A concert-style reimagining of Netflix's original nature documentary series, 'Our Planet' will be making a stop in Colorado next month on its national tour, according to a news release.

'Our Planet Live in Concert' will feature two hours of visual sequences from the original show, paired with music by a live 18-piece orchestra. The show will also be co-narrated by the its usual voice David Attenborough, guested by Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner.

“My deeply immersive journey into space gave me a profound appreciation for the earth and its fragility,” Shatner, who recently went to space aboard a Jeff Bezos spacecraft, said in the release.

“The reimagining of the Netflix series takes the audience on a journey showcasing our world with spectacular visuals, narration and music. The combination of all these elements gives the audience an opportunity to celebrate our planet together— the home we all share —and its wonders, while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it.”

Photo Credit: Hanout Photography

The show will include moments from all eight episodes of the Netflix series, featuring a variety of environments across the earth, including forests, deserts, oceans, and more.

“I can’t wait for the audience to experience the music ofOur Planet Live in Concert,” the show's composer, Steven Price said in the release.

Photo Credit: Hanout Photography

“Using a combination of the most memorable sequences from the Netflix series exclusively designed for this show, the incredible musicians plan to take you on a journey that celebrates the wonders of our planet-the one home we all share-while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it.”

The tour arrives in Colorado on February 21 at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs.

Tickets will cost between $29.50 to $79.50 and are available online at pikespeakcenter.com and AXS.com or at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office. Part of the proceeds for each ticket will go toward the World Wildlife Fund.