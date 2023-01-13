VCU at Dayton odds, picks and predictions

The VCU Rams (12-5, 3-1 A-10) and Dayton Flyers (12-5, 4-0) lock horns and match wits in a mid-January battle for supremacy in the Atlantic-10 Conference. The opening tip at UD Arena will be at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the VCU vs. Dayton odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Virginia Commonwealth is 7-1 over its last 8 games. VCU is coming off a straight-up and against-the-spread (-3.5) win over Loyola-Chicago Tuesday. The Rams got to the free-throw line a season-high 36 times in downing the Ramblers 78-64. VCU has attempted 30-plus foul shots 7 times this season and ranks 2nd in the nation in free-throw frequency.

The Flyers are 7-0 SU and ATS since Dec. 10. With a bottom-50 pace of play and top-15 defensive efficiency, Dayton has allowed just 53.9 points per game over that stretch. At home, UD is 9-0 this season.

VCU at Dayton odds

Moneyline: VCU +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Dayton -340 (bet $340 to win $100)

VCU +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Dayton -340 (bet $340 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): VCU +7.5 (-110) | Dayton -7.5 (-110)

VCU +7.5 (-110) | Dayton -7.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 129.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

VCU at Dayton picks and predictions

Prediction

Dayton 70, VCU 60

Look for Dayton to hammer out a comfortable win here, but avoid the extra juice in the ML play. PASS.

VCU is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 road games. The Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against teams playing .600 ball. The favorite is 10-3 ATS in the last 13 series meetings.

VCU gives up too many looks in the paint, and Dayton has a big frontcourt that will take advantage. At the other end, UD is elite while being nearly as good at avoiding opponent free throws as the Rams are at drawing them. That may cut into VCU’s offense significantly and help the Flyers get by with a double-digit margin.

BACK THE FLYERS -7.5 (-110).

Peg the Flyers as prevailing in a clash of pace styles. And the score-spiral factors are mostly neutral here. An Under would be a lean if the total here were in the low-130s. With the figure where it is, STEER CLEAR.

