ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? (Full list)

The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Democrat Josh Shapiro to become 48th Pennsylvania governor, stress bipartisan aims

The 49-year-old will come into office with more experience in state government than any of his recent predecessors, including eight years as a state lawmaker. Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation’s fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration

“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available

Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Governor Tom Wolf tops Pennsylvania’s record of pardons granted

He surpassed Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell’s record of 1,122 granted pardons. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday. Wolf, a Democrat, signed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Josh Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet

Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Val Arkoosh to lead Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Dr. Val Arkoosh, an anesthesiologist who led Pennsylvania’s third-most populous county through the pandemic before mounting a failed run for U.S. Senate, will be nominated to lead the sprawling Department of Human Services under the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Wednesday’s announcement by Shapiro also included his picks to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Allegheny County’s Dr. Debra Bogen tapped as new Pa. Secretary of Health

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro appointed Allegheny County Health Department director Dr. Debra Bogen to be the state’s secretary of Health, the incoming administration announced Wednesday morning. Shapiro announced four other health and human services cabinet positions on Wednesday. Dr. Val Arkoosh will be appointed Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WITF

Special elections to fill Pa. House seats vacated by Democrats should be held Feb. 7, court rules

The outcome of these races will likely determine which party holds the majority in the state House, which is currently at a standstill amidst a partisan power struggle. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WITF

How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania

It’s a lengthy process that requires passage in two legislative sessions and advertising by the Pennsylvania Department of State. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy