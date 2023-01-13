Read full article on original website
Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? (Full list)
The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed...
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sworn in, offers message of ‘real freedom,’ rejection of extremism
After being sworn in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro said voters chose him as a bipartisan embrace of progressive politics over extremist ideas. “You also sent a clear message — Democrats, Republicans and independents — when you came together to resoundingly reject extremism here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.
Democrat Josh Shapiro to become 48th Pennsylvania governor, stress bipartisan aims
The 49-year-old will come into office with more experience in state government than any of his recent predecessors, including eight years as a state lawmaker. Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation’s fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election.
Pennsylvania state lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
“Name another job, where you get convicted of a crime and can remain in that job for years? So why should elected leaders be treated any differently?”. A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office.
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration
“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available
Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
Governor Tom Wolf tops Pennsylvania’s record of pardons granted
He surpassed Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell’s record of 1,122 granted pardons. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday. Wolf, a Democrat, signed...
Josh Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet
Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne...
Ex-Pennsylvania DEP secretary: Agency’s underfunding will test its new leader
A former secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection says the new leader will have his management skills tested at an agency that’s been constrained by a decade of underfunding. The incoming Shapiro Administration wants Rich Negrin to head the agency. If he’s approved by the Senate, he’ll lead...
Val Arkoosh to lead Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Dr. Val Arkoosh, an anesthesiologist who led Pennsylvania’s third-most populous county through the pandemic before mounting a failed run for U.S. Senate, will be nominated to lead the sprawling Department of Human Services under the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Wednesday’s announcement by Shapiro also included his picks to...
Allegheny County’s Dr. Debra Bogen tapped as new Pa. Secretary of Health
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro appointed Allegheny County Health Department director Dr. Debra Bogen to be the state’s secretary of Health, the incoming administration announced Wednesday morning. Shapiro announced four other health and human services cabinet positions on Wednesday. Dr. Val Arkoosh will be appointed Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department...
Khalid Mumin: Educators in Reading celebrate Josh Shapiro’s pick for Education secretary
Mumin played a key role in Reading School District’s financial recovery. Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Khalid Mumin – Lower Merion School District Superintendent and former Reading School District Superintendent — to serve as the state’s secretary of education. Some former colleagues of Mumin in...
Special elections to fill Pa. House seats vacated by Democrats should be held Feb. 7, court rules
The outcome of these races will likely determine which party holds the majority in the state House, which is currently at a standstill amidst a partisan power struggle. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Tom Wolf’s time as Pa. governor is almost over. Here’s what he’ll be remembered for.
He leaves the commonwealth with a budget surplus and a number of far-reaching policy wins, including a major boost in public education spending. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Tom Wolf began...
Pennsylvania sets drinking water standards on two ‘forever chemical’ PFAS compounds
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection adopted new limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are linked to serious health issues, including some cancers. The...
How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania
It’s a lengthy process that requires passage in two legislative sessions and advertising by the Pennsylvania Department of State. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated...
Josh Shapiro nominates former Philadelphia deputy mayor to top environmental job
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.
Judges weigh GOP bid to delay 2 Pennsylvania state House special elections
With Democrats and Republicans nearly even in the state House, the two special elections could determine partisan control of the chamber. Preparations are far along for two Pittsburgh-area special elections that the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania House has filed a lawsuit to delay past their scheduled date in early February.
How Pennsylvania companies are trying to win the new space race
The North Side company Astrobotic has become the face of America’s return to the moon, but when its Peregrine lander lifts off this year, it will also mark a milestone for companies across Pennsylvania that supplied critical parts and services. Set to lift off by the end of March,...
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would...
