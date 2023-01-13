ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean Veloz, Famed Lindy Hop Dancer, Dies at 98

Jean Veloz, the innovative Lindy Hop dancer who dazzled in Swing Fever and other Hollywood musicals of the 1940s, has died. She was 98. Veloz died Sunday at her home in Los Angeles, her friend, agent and manager Rusty Frank told The Hollywood Reporter. Frank produced the 2010 documentary A Tribute to the Groovie Movie, which celebrated Veloz and her contribution to dance.More from The Hollywood ReporterC.J. Harris, Former 'American Idol' Contestant, Dies at 31Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies at 78Brian Tufano, Cinematographer on 'Trainspotting,' 'Billy Elliot,' Dies at 83 “Jean innovated a style of swing dance that was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
595
Followers
3K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy