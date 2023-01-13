Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
stpetecatalyst.com
This Clearwater firm projected to earn $70M
Bart Knellinger isn’t following suit in the family line of dentistry; however, his knowledge of innovative medical tech and marketing abilities have significantly boosted his family’s business and has led to the formation of a new company. Knellinger, a Palm Harbor native, is the founder of Clearwater-based Progressive...
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Funders names new partners
January 18, 2023 - Tampa-based Florida Funders, a venture capital firm, has promoted Saxon Baum, a previous VP of investor relations; Ryan Whittemore, the previous chief investment officer; and Michael Kadow, a previous VP of finance and operations, as partners in the firm. Baum will continue to oversee investor relations and scouting startups, while Whittemore will continue to oversee the investment strategy and Kadow will primarily focus on developing the firm's financial management strategy and goals, according to Florida Funders' Wednesday announcement.
stpetecatalyst.com
Company to relocate to St. Pete
January 16, 2023 - The Superior Group of Companies, a uniform manufacturer, has recently sold its Pinellas Park for over $5 million and plans to relocate to downtown St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports. The Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ: SGC) will lease nearly 8,200 square feet at 200 Central Ave.
stpetecatalyst.com
Housing authority may fund $39M residential project
A developer wanting to create hundreds of affordable apartments in the county may be able to receive $39 million to finance the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners will review adopting a resolution allowing the housing finance authority to issue $39 million of multifamily housing revenue bonds for the landowner and operator, OK Riverside LLC, to redevelop a Tarpon Springs property.
stpetecatalyst.com
At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay transit authority prepares to dismantle
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, tasked with coordinating potential transit projects throughout five local counties, is in the midst of unwinding. This Friday, TBARTA will review the closing plan and direct its staff to perform their last required duties, which includes reimbursing federal, state and local dollars, commissioner Rene Flowers said during a Tuesday Pinellas County Commission meeting.
stpetecatalyst.com
County OKs $4M for Innovation Center
January 17, 2023 - During a Pinellas County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved providing $4 million through the county's Employment Sites Program (ESP) to help fund the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The TBIC is a 45,000-square-foot center currently under construction on donated city land at the southwest corner of 4th Street South and 11th Avenue. Pinellas County is spearheading the after it was awarded a Federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to construct a business incubator, which will be completed this year. The commissioners also approved providing separate funds for a new affordable housing redevelopment project.
stpetecatalyst.com
First Night organizers seeking input, assistance
To First Night or not to First Night? That is the question. Organizers of St. Petersburg’s longest-running New Year’s Eve celebration are seeking input from the public on the best way to revive and continue the event, which sputtered to a halt this year after just shy of three uninterrupted decades.
stpetecatalyst.com
Can official neighborhood plans curb gentrification?
St. Petersburg city council members recently heard how implementing neighborhood plans can increase community safety, spur economic development and even stem gentrification in predominantly Black neighborhoods, among many other benefits. Local leadership began the official acceptance process of a neighborhood plan for the first time since 2009 at the Jan....
mynews13.com
Local company implements 4-day workweek successfully
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — It's been a dream of Jake Kurtz to run his own marketing firm. That dream came true four years ago when he started Brick Media in Tampa. Brick Media in Tampa has a work schedule where employees only work four days a week. The four-day...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa ranks among the most overpriced rental markets
A new Florida Atlantic University study shows that Florida is home to nine of the most overpriced rental markets in the U.S., with Tampa Bay coming in seventh. Cape Coral, Miami and North Port took the top three spots. The report states that local rents are nearly 11% higher than they should be, which is well above the national average rental premium of 7.4%. Read the full study here.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg stakeholders celebrate USF president
Local leaders joined University of South Florida St. Petersburg officials and students to commemorate and honor Rhea Law as the institution’s eighth president Tuesday. The Presidential Inaugural Reception offered local stakeholders a chance to recognize her presidency formally. The event precedes her Investiture Ceremony at the Yuengling Center on the Tampa campus Jan. 19.
stpetecatalyst.com
HCA Largo lands a spot on America’s best hospitals list
January 18, 2023 - The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to a ranking by Healthgrades. This achievement puts HCA Florida Largo Hospital in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures, according to HCA. The Largo hospital was the only local hospital to be included in the top 250 list this year.
Longboat Observer
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
995qyk.com
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local prenatal coparenting study shows lasting benefits
-Leadership from several St. Petersburg community organizations and the University of South Florida came together to study the enduring positive impacts of coparenting interventions in unmarried African American families. After a decade of planning, recruitment and volunteer work, the preeminent Infant Mental Health Journal published the results in its December...
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells
Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local leaders, businesses reflect on MLK Day impact
From local officials to organizations supporting businesses and residents, messages were shared across social media platforms Monday, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historical impact. A glimpse at what city leaders and others have to say:. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch took to Facebook to remind residents that he...
stpetecatalyst.com
USF earns national recognition for 3D-printed nasal swabs
January 16, 2023 - The University of South Florida recently received the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent for Humanity award for creating 3D-printed nasal swabs after the onset of the pandemic. The organization will formally honor the partnership between USF Health, Northwell Health, Tampa General Hospital and Formlabs at a Feb. 16 ceremony. Over a week in March 2020, the team developed a 3D-printed swab prototype and provided the design files and clinical data to healthcare providers at no cost.
