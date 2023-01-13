Read full article on original website
County OKs $4M for Innovation Center
January 17, 2023 - During a Pinellas County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved providing $4 million through the county's Employment Sites Program (ESP) to help fund the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The TBIC is a 45,000-square-foot center currently under construction on donated city land at the southwest corner of 4th Street South and 11th Avenue. Pinellas County is spearheading the after it was awarded a Federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to construct a business incubator, which will be completed this year. The commissioners also approved providing separate funds for a new affordable housing redevelopment project.
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
Tampa Bay transit authority prepares to dismantle
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, tasked with coordinating potential transit projects throughout five local counties, is in the midst of unwinding. This Friday, TBARTA will review the closing plan and direct its staff to perform their last required duties, which includes reimbursing federal, state and local dollars, commissioner Rene Flowers said during a Tuesday Pinellas County Commission meeting.
Can official neighborhood plans curb gentrification?
St. Petersburg city council members recently heard how implementing neighborhood plans can increase community safety, spur economic development and even stem gentrification in predominantly Black neighborhoods, among many other benefits. Local leadership began the official acceptance process of a neighborhood plan for the first time since 2009 at the Jan....
Housing authority may fund $39M residential project
A developer wanting to create hundreds of affordable apartments in the county may be able to receive $39 million to finance the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners will review adopting a resolution allowing the housing finance authority to issue $39 million of multifamily housing revenue bonds for the landowner and operator, OK Riverside LLC, to redevelop a Tarpon Springs property.
PTM Partners share new renderings, plan for Moxy Hotel
The group behind the proposed Moxy Hotel-anchored project in the Edge District is making progress. The topping off for the hotel at 1234-1246 Central Ave. was completed in less than seven months from the completion date, according to Miami-based PTM Partners, one of the leading opportunity zone-focused development firms in the country, that is developing The Edge Collective. The 163-key Moxy Hotel by Marriott on the 1.6-acre parcel will be the heart of the mixed-use development.
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
Company to relocate to St. Pete
January 16, 2023 - The Superior Group of Companies, a uniform manufacturer, has recently sold its Pinellas Park for over $5 million and plans to relocate to downtown St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports. The Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ: SGC) will lease nearly 8,200 square feet at 200 Central Ave.
First Night organizers seeking input, assistance
To First Night or not to First Night? That is the question. Organizers of St. Petersburg’s longest-running New Year’s Eve celebration are seeking input from the public on the best way to revive and continue the event, which sputtered to a halt this year after just shy of three uninterrupted decades.
HCA Largo lands a spot on America’s best hospitals list
January 18, 2023 - The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to a ranking by Healthgrades. This achievement puts HCA Florida Largo Hospital in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures, according to HCA. The Largo hospital was the only local hospital to be included in the top 250 list this year.
Tampa ranks among the most overpriced rental markets
A new Florida Atlantic University study shows that Florida is home to nine of the most overpriced rental markets in the U.S., with Tampa Bay coming in seventh. Cape Coral, Miami and North Port took the top three spots. The report states that local rents are nearly 11% higher than they should be, which is well above the national average rental premium of 7.4%. Read the full study here.
Cost increases forces renter to consider buying in Lakewood Ranch
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the years the Lakewood Ranch area in Manatee County has been one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area. With such a high demand for apartments, many say it can be hard to find an affordable unit. Lei Wedge, a professor at the...
This Clearwater firm projected to earn $70M
Bart Knellinger isn’t following suit in the family line of dentistry; however, his knowledge of innovative medical tech and marketing abilities have significantly boosted his family’s business and has led to the formation of a new company. Knellinger, a Palm Harbor native, is the founder of Clearwater-based Progressive...
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Local prenatal coparenting study shows lasting benefits
-Leadership from several St. Petersburg community organizations and the University of South Florida came together to study the enduring positive impacts of coparenting interventions in unmarried African American families. After a decade of planning, recruitment and volunteer work, the preeminent Infant Mental Health Journal published the results in its December...
Seafood Festival kicks off as city leaders look at John's Pass future
City leaders say the long-term goal of one proposal on the table is to keep John's Pass Village viable.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Hernando News Briefs
BROOKSVILLE — Seats are now available for Live Oak Theatre’s Mainstage production of “The Sound of Music” and its Acorn Theatre production of “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”. “The Sound of Music” will be performed from March 17 through April 2. “Singin’ in the...
