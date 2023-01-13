These are the dog days of the NHL regular season, and the Carolina Hurricanes have shown the ebbs and flows that come with it recently. An 11-game winning streak was immediately followed by a four-game slide, and since then, the team has more or less played a game or two up, a game or two down. They have a 3-3-2 record in their last eight games, which essentially means they’ve lost five of eight. But even the very best teams go through tough stretches (unless you’re the 2022-23 Boston Bruins, apparently), and though the Hurricanes’ lead over the New Jersey Devils in the standings has fallen from seven to three, they remain in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO