Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Montgomery, Carlo, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After three days off following a three-game sweep out west, it was a...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Maple Leafs
It was a matchup that was very much anticipated and the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were up to an Original Six matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division that did not disappoint. In a back-and-forth 60-minute war, the Bruins were able to outlast the high-flying Maple Leafs to come away with a 4-3 win at the TD Garden to even the series 1-1.
The Hockey Writers
When Did It All Go Wrong For The San Jose Sharks?
The San Jose Sharks had made the playoffs 21 times in 28 seasons between 1991 and 2019. That statistic alone tells a story about a team that never took a break from competing. Fast forward to the current day and the Sharks have yet to make an appearance since 2019, heading for a franchise-record fourth-straight miss. So, where did it all go wrong in San Jose? The truth is the current product on the ice is a result of so much more than aging players who played passed their prime.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Potential Trade Targets & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is continuing to be linked to the Bruins. Furthermore, with the trade deadline less than two months away, Boston has several different potential trade targets to consider if they feel that the Canucks’ asking price for Horvat is too high.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi
The Detroit Red Wings have a big decision to make when it comes to Tyler Bertuzzi‘s future with the team. The scrappy winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is arguably one of the Red Wings’ top rental candidates. If negotiations with the 2013 second-round pick end up not leading to an extension before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here, we very well could see the Sudbury native moved. After all, he is too valuable of an asset to potentially lose for nothing through free agency.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Would Be Making Risky Bet Trading for Flyers’ Provorov
Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman recently stated in his “32 Thoughts” Podcast that the Philadelphia Flyers and defenceman Ivan Provorov might be reaching a point where it’s time for both parties to part ways. At first glance, the blueliner checks a lot of boxes for the Edmonton Oilers. He’s a young, left-shooting defenceman who averages over 23 minutes of ice time and has four 30-plus point seasons in his seven-year career.
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
The Hockey Writers
Ex-Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Jake Gardiner: Where Is He Now?
Jake Gardiner was one of the most polarizing defensemen in recent Toronto Maple Leafs’ history. On one hand, many Maple Leafs’ fans saw his great talent and appreciated his offensive acumen. On the other hand, Gardiner made a number of obvious mistakes that drove Maple Leafs’ fans crazy.
The Hockey Writers
5 Players Likely to Cool Off In Second Half of 2022-23 NHL Season
As each of the NHL’s 32 teams has played in 40 or more games this season, it’s an appropriate time to take stock of the league and its players at the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. In particular, a number of unexpected names have rocketed atop the scoring leaderboards as the NHL is seeing an average of 3.17 goals scored per game this season. That represents the highest rate since the 1993-94 campaign (3.24) and a slight uptick on the 3.14 goals per game scored last season.
The Hockey Writers
Naming the NHL’s 2022-23 Underrated Analytics All-Stars
The NHL recently passed the midway point of the 2022-23 season and named the first batch of players to represent their teams at the 2023 All-Star Game, consisting of 32 players. This group featured familiar names such as Connor McDavid, Alexander Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby, several of the league’s best and brightest.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need To Shuffle Up Lines To Rekindle Their Fire
The Buffalo Sabres are suffering from a cold spell and constant roster movements will only make things worse. In the wake of another loss to a top-end team, they have continued to look flat beyond only a handful of players contributing. Alex Tuch, Owen Power, and Tyson Jost all have been the best players the Sabres have in recent games, and it is time that coach Don Granato starts moving the lines around to maximize the abilities of each of them.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Smartly Planning for the Future with Matt Boldy Extension
The Minnesota Wild have locked down forward Matt Boldy with a seven-year, $49 million contract worth $7 million annually that runs through the 2029-30 season. Boldy was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer. With the offensive production and confidence that head coach Dean Evason has shown toward Boldy this season, it was no surprise that the young forward was given this great contract.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
The NHL trade deadline is less than two months away and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be a fun team to watch leading up to deadline day. General manager (GM) Kyle Dubas will be aggressive on the trade market as the Leafs look to upgrade their roster to finally get themselves into the later stages of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele
There is one player on the Winnipeg Jets who has worn the Jets crest his entire NHL career and has played a decade of full-season hockey for the Winnipeg franchise – alternate captain Mark Scheifele. The 29-year-old has 26 goals and 12 assists this season and is a major...
The Hockey Writers
4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Weekend Takeaways: Peaks and Valleys
These are the dog days of the NHL regular season, and the Carolina Hurricanes have shown the ebbs and flows that come with it recently. An 11-game winning streak was immediately followed by a four-game slide, and since then, the team has more or less played a game or two up, a game or two down. They have a 3-3-2 record in their last eight games, which essentially means they’ve lost five of eight. But even the very best teams go through tough stretches (unless you’re the 2022-23 Boston Bruins, apparently), and though the Hurricanes’ lead over the New Jersey Devils in the standings has fallen from seven to three, they remain in first place in the Metropolitan Division.
The Hockey Writers
Leo Carlsson May Be a Good Fit for the Red Wings
Already being regarded as one of the best European prospects heading into the 2023 NHL Draft, Leo Carlsson caught some major attention over the course of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). For the teams that might be falling low enough in the standings to warrant a high draft pick, he’s certainly someone to be excited about.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Ottawa Senators – 1/16/23
After enshrining franchise greats Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Al MacInnis, and 11 other legends into their newly formed Hall of Fame, the St. Louis Blues lost a tough game to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 14. The Blues led briefly in the first after a Tyler Pitlick (2) wrister opened the scoring, but two goals by Brayden Point put the Bolts up 2-1 to end the period. The lead never changed hands after that, and the game ended in a 4-2 loss.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Can’t Rely on Luck to Change Their Abysmal Home Record
For many of us, there’s no place like home. Just ask Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz or Pink Floyd when they wrote about the importance of home in their classic song Time. Home has a special meaning for almost everyone it seems, except the Edmonton Oilers this season.
Comments / 0