ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final dates for Oregon Ducks 2023 football schedule released

One of the most important things for college football fans to do at the start of every offseason is to look at the schedule and start to make future plans. While there are still approximately 9 months between now and your favorite team’s first game of the season, flights are the cheapest now, and you’re going to want to plan around some of the biggest games of the 2023 season, of which there will be many. The problem for Oregon Duck fans — and all Pac-12 fans, for that matter — is that the dates for conference games had yet to...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Defensive lineman Keanu Williams enters the transfer portal

The departures of holdovers from the previous coaching staff continue for the Oregon Ducks football team as defensive lineman Keanu Williams announced he will be entering the transfer portal. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Williams was a redshirt freshman this past season and played in six games, including the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He played in four games in 2021 and for his time at Oregon, Williams was credited with five tackles and a pass deflection. Williams was a four-star recruit out of Clovis, Calif. where he was rated as a Top-20 strong-side defensive end by Rivals (No. 17), 247Sports (No. 19) and the 247 composite (No. 20). He was also ranked as the No. 22 defensive tackle nationally by ESPN and a consensus top-30 player in California by Rivals. It turned out to be just a numbers game for Williams as Oregon has stockpiled many talented defensive linemen in the last couple of recruiting cycles. He will surely find somewhere to play and be a contributing factor for his next school.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy