Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Video: Oregon DE Matayo Uiagalelei talks about his first week on campus in Eugene
We had a chance to catch up with former Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete and Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei at Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Uiagalelei made a Signing Day decision, announcing for the Oregon Ducks in what was one of the most heavily contested races all year.
Final dates for Oregon Ducks 2023 football schedule released
One of the most important things for college football fans to do at the start of every offseason is to look at the schedule and start to make future plans. While there are still approximately 9 months between now and your favorite team’s first game of the season, flights are the cheapest now, and you’re going to want to plan around some of the biggest games of the 2023 season, of which there will be many. The problem for Oregon Duck fans — and all Pac-12 fans, for that matter — is that the dates for conference games had yet to...
Defensive lineman Keanu Williams enters the transfer portal
The departures of holdovers from the previous coaching staff continue for the Oregon Ducks football team as defensive lineman Keanu Williams announced he will be entering the transfer portal. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Williams was a redshirt freshman this past season and played in six games, including the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He played in four games in 2021 and for his time at Oregon, Williams was credited with five tackles and a pass deflection. Williams was a four-star recruit out of Clovis, Calif. where he was rated as a Top-20 strong-side defensive end by Rivals (No. 17), 247Sports (No. 19) and the 247 composite (No. 20). He was also ranked as the No. 22 defensive tackle nationally by ESPN and a consensus top-30 player in California by Rivals. It turned out to be just a numbers game for Williams as Oregon has stockpiled many talented defensive linemen in the last couple of recruiting cycles. He will surely find somewhere to play and be a contributing factor for his next school.
