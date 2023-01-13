The departures of holdovers from the previous coaching staff continue for the Oregon Ducks football team as defensive lineman Keanu Williams announced he will be entering the transfer portal. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Williams was a redshirt freshman this past season and played in six games, including the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He played in four games in 2021 and for his time at Oregon, Williams was credited with five tackles and a pass deflection. Williams was a four-star recruit out of Clovis, Calif. where he was rated as a Top-20 strong-side defensive end by Rivals (No. 17), 247Sports (No. 19) and the 247 composite (No. 20). He was also ranked as the No. 22 defensive tackle nationally by ESPN and a consensus top-30 player in California by Rivals. It turned out to be just a numbers game for Williams as Oregon has stockpiled many talented defensive linemen in the last couple of recruiting cycles. He will surely find somewhere to play and be a contributing factor for his next school.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO