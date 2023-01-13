Leah Pearse, 20, is being remembered as a bright young woman with a long future ahead of her. The Massachusetts native recently went on vacation in Cancun but she ran into trouble with her Airbnb. Authorities say she was returning from the beach when she realized she accidentally locked the keys inside her apartment. Pearse then tried to scale the balcony on the third floor, but she never made it into her room.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO