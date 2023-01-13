Read full article on original website
Anthony Joshua called out for ‘biggest fight in heavyweight history’ by Tyson Fury’s bitter rival Deontay Wilder
ANTHONY JOSHUA has had the gauntlet laid down to him by Deontay Wilder's team. A blockbuster showdown between the two heavy hitters is closer than it's been since they held all the heavyweight marbles. Since that time Joshua has suffered back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile Wilder lost his belt...
Liam Smith: Chris Eubank Jr. is OK, I just don’t rate his boxing ability, he’s not a world-class middleweight
Former 154-pound titlist Liam Smith will step up to middleweight to face Chris Eubank Jr. at the Manchester Arena, Manchester on Saturday. Smith, The Ring’s No. 7-rated junior middleweight, decided to the opportunity to face Eubank was too good to turn down. “It’s a huge fight domestically,” Smith (32-3-1,...
Jon Jones’ New Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid Fighter In The UFC, Per Manager
The manager of Jon Jones, Richard Schaefer, details the new contract Jones signed and his upcoming heavyweight debut. The time many MMA fans have been waiting for has become a reality, Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut. Over two years ago, Jones decided to relinquish the light heavyweight title and set his sights on heavyweight. There was a long transition period in which Jones needed to take care of himself physically and add enough weight to compete in the higher-weight class. There were also negotiation issues going on but all have been resolved and he is set to fight for the heavyweight title in March.
Jake Paul dances on UFC’s Francis Ngannou grave: ‘They have to live with that every day’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wanted more money to continue fighting inside the Octagon, especially when it came to a headlining showdown against ex-light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. “The Predator” also wanted a new contract that afforded him the opportunity to compete in outside endeavors, like boxing.
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
Mike Tyson Reveals True Feelings About Gervonta Davis
Mike Tyson is always keeping an eye on the fight game. Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. He had the best punch of anyone in his weight class, and he was a champion for many years. Although his career tapered off in dramatic fashion, he is still very much looked up to.
Daniel Cormier reacts after the UFC books Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title
Former UFC star Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the UFC booking Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. After much speculation, the return of Jon Jones has finally been announced. After three years away, the light heavyweight GOAT will make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 in March.
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
Krzysztof Glowacki looking forward to testing himself against Richard Riakporhe
On Saturday, former two-time cruiserweight titlist Krzysztof Glowacki will attempt to breathe new life into his career when he faces unbeaten Richard Riakporhe at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The 36-year-old Glowacki, who first gained acclaim by annexing the WBO cruiserweight title from Marco Huck with a stunning, come-from-behind...
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Hank Lundy to replace Ivan Redkach as Adrien Broner’s new foe on Feb. 25
It’s just another surprise-filled Broner fight, but apparently “AB” is not the one dishing out the surprises in this case. According to a press release by BLK Prime, Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs), who was intended to fight Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight main event on February 25, will now be replaced with “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs).
Born on this day: Muhammad Ali
Poet, warrior, Olympian, champion, controversial figure, beloved character, and a towering figure of his time and beyond. The one and only Muhammad Ali was born on a day like today, 81 years ago. Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 17, 1942. After having his bicycle...
