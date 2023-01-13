Read full article on original website
Cresco Times
It’s a Boy!
CRESCO - Newborn Ryer Allyn Rose became the First Baby of 2023 when he made his appearance on Jan. 2 at 8:31 a.m. The little prince joins his parents, Courtney Meyer and Nic Rose of Schley, and big brother, Greyson, age seven. He was seven pounds, nine ounces and 19 inches long.
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
Decorah Public Opinion
A couple of close games for Viking boys
The Decorah boys’ basketball team (7-5, 3-3 NEIC) had a couple tight games to wrap up last week’s action, dropping a close contest to Charles City and edging Wahlert Catholic in the final minute. Another close one. Back on their home court after several road games, Decorah came...
Mayo Clinic Resolves Another Data Breach Lawsuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has apparently settled another lawsuit stemming from a data breach by a former Mayo Clinic employee. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Olga Ryabchuk and sought class-action status on behalf of the more than 1600 Mayo Clinic patients who had their medical records improperly accessed. The case was officially dismissed by an Olmsted County Judge on December 30th at the request of the parties involved. The terms of the apparent settlement have not been disclosed.
Decorah Public Opinion
Warrior girls finish seventh at Oelwein, earn pair of UIC wins
It was a busy week for the South Winn girls’ wrestling team last week with a home meet Tuesday, a pair of road wins Thursday and a tournament in Oelwein Saturday. Thursday night the Lady Warriors went 2-0 as a team in Elkader beating Postville and Central by scores of 42-24 and 42-12 respectively.
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
kchanews.com
Driver Charged After Causing Over a Quarter-of-a-Million Dollars in Road Damages
A Howard County man is facing a felony charge after causing more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a northeast Iowa road last fall. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Logan Harden of Lime Springs on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He’s accused of driving down a closed road that was recently paved, but the concrete wasn’t dry yet.
KCRG.com
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff initiated a traffic stop in the 2800 block of US Highway 63. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour. At approximately the...
Decorah Public Opinion
Trojans win battle in Calmar
Looking to avenge a one-point loss from December, the South Winn boys’ basketball team (7-5, 6-3 UIC) had its hands full as the Warriors hosted Turkey Valley boys’ (8-4, 6-3 UIC) Friday night. In the end, the Warriors came up short again, 63-57. The pace was a quick one in the first period and Caleb Kurtenbach came off the bench to ignite the Trojans with seven points as TV led 13-10 after the first quarter. In the second, South Winn took a turn with the momentum that began with a one-and-one by Dawson Wenthold. Add in a pair of Braiden Todd baskets and one by Carson Wenthold and the game was all tied up at 14 with 4:36 left to play in the first half. Then the pendulum swung back to Turkey Valley as the Trojans went on a 7-2 run to close out the frame to lead 25-20.
