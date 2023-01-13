Looking to avenge a one-point loss from December, the South Winn boys’ basketball team (7-5, 6-3 UIC) had its hands full as the Warriors hosted Turkey Valley boys’ (8-4, 6-3 UIC) Friday night. In the end, the Warriors came up short again, 63-57. The pace was a quick one in the first period and Caleb Kurtenbach came off the bench to ignite the Trojans with seven points as TV led 13-10 after the first quarter. In the second, South Winn took a turn with the momentum that began with a one-and-one by Dawson Wenthold. Add in a pair of Braiden Todd baskets and one by Carson Wenthold and the game was all tied up at 14 with 4:36 left to play in the first half. Then the pendulum swung back to Turkey Valley as the Trojans went on a 7-2 run to close out the frame to lead 25-20.

CALMAR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO