ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Giants' Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas named Second-Team All-Pro

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVrGN_0kDxLxxP00

The Associated Press announced their NFL All-Pro Team for the 2022 season on Friday. Two New York Giants players — left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence — were named to the second team.

Thomas finished behind San Francisco’s Trent Williams for first-team honors, while Lawrence was aced out by Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets for the first-team at the interior lineman position.

Thomas was the Giants’ first-round selection (4th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft out of Georgia. Lawrence was taken 17th overall out of Clemson in 2019.

Two former Giants — Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry and Detroit punt returner Kalif Raymond — were also named to the second team.

The All-Pro honors are the first for both Lawrence and Thomas.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 Vikings who could be salary cap casualties

With the Minnesota Vikings season over, it’s time to face realities about where this team is going. The Vikings decided to go somewhat all-in on making the 2022 team competitive for a playoff spot and they won the NFC North division title. Unfortunately, they now sit in a less-than-ideal spot with the salary cap. They are projected to be $24,431,507 over the salary cap for next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's really only one thing for Tom Brady to do after the Bucs' blowout loss to the Cowboys

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Tom Brady had his 23rd NFL season come to an ugly end Monday night, as he and the Bucs were blown at home by the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, in a NFC wild card game that was pretty much over before halftime.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What grade did Commanders head coach Ron Rivera earn in 2022?

The Washington Commanders finished the 2022 season with a record of 8-8-1. That’s a one-game improvement over head coach Ron Rivera’s first two years as head coach. However, despite the season-ending 26-6 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys, it was a disappointing finish for the Commanders. On Nov. 27, Washington was 7-5 and in an excellent position to finish the season in the playoffs. Instead, the Commanders went 0-3-1 in their next four games and were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft

The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy