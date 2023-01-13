Giants' Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas named Second-Team All-Pro

The Associated Press announced their NFL All-Pro Team for the 2022 season on Friday. Two New York Giants players — left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence — were named to the second team.

Thomas finished behind San Francisco’s Trent Williams for first-team honors, while Lawrence was aced out by Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets for the first-team at the interior lineman position.

Thomas was the Giants’ first-round selection (4th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft out of Georgia. Lawrence was taken 17th overall out of Clemson in 2019.

Two former Giants — Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry and Detroit punt returner Kalif Raymond — were also named to the second team.

The All-Pro honors are the first for both Lawrence and Thomas.