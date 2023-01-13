Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Sometimes when you’re hungry for pizza you want it now, not in an hour. You don’t feel like sitting around, waiting for the pie to bake and eventually come out to your table. Thankfully, when it comes to rapidly prepared pizza there are options out there around metro Phoenix. The fast-casual segment within the restaurant industry has continually grown over the last several years, splitting the difference between casual and fast food. So if you are looking for a fast-casual pizza experience, a popular chain from Denver is back in the Valley, opening a second location to help (quickly) feed the masses.
Six Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Grocery Stores in 2023
If you have been to the grocery store lately, you might have seen one of the many empty spots on the shelves in Colorado. This past week, I tried to find broccoli florets in the bag and it seems as if they have been canceled. I went to five different...
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Chili’s Restaurants In Colorado Have Stopped Serving This Very Popular Item
Chili’s restaurants in Colorado and around the country stopped serving this extremely popular comfort food menu item. What's the deal?. Sing it with me... I want my baby back baby back baby back... Chili's, baby back ribs. A song that made us all want to dine at the popular Texas-based Chili's restaurants. Don't worry, the baby back ribs are safe, but here's an awesome behind-the-scenes making of that iconic jingle to make you smile before breaking the bad news.
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Biggest January snowstorm in 30-plus years likely to hit Denver
Don't take the forecast lightly, Denverites – tonight is likely to bring the biggest January snowstorm to hit the Mile High City in over 30 years. According to the National Weather Service, those in downtown Denver should expect about eight inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning, with a high-end forecast of 13 inches. The most recent time a January storm dropped more than eight inches of snow in Denver over the course of 24 hours was in 1992, when 13.8 inches of snow fell on January 7. If eight inches of snow does end up falling, it would be tied for the 7th-largest 'one day' January snow total for the city (tying January 24, 1921). None of Denver's 10 largest one-day January snowfalls have taken place since 1992, with the 10th-largest one-day January snowfall dropping 7 inches on January 26, 1944. Data goes back to 1882.
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
What caused the snowstorm to shift?
Snow totals for this winter storm will be on the lower side in the metro area for a few reasons, the track and dry air.
Denver buys another homeless hotel
The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday and Wednesday
A winter storm brought a fresh blanket of snow to Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday.
“Timing couldn’t be worse,” SNAP recipients on upcoming benefit reduction
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting in March, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP recipients are saying the timing of this, couldn’t be worse. The temporary additional benefit amounts that were added during the pandemic, have now ended. This change was enacted by […]
Hundreds of exotic predators roam Colorado plains at world's largest wild animal sanctuary
Did you know that hundreds of exotic predators call northeastern Colorado home?. The Wild Animal Sanctuary, which operates three locations in Colorado (in Springfield, Craig, and Keenesburg) and one in Texas, provides a home to over 650 rescued animals, including lions, tigers, bears, wolves, leopards, and other large carnivores. The...
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Comments / 0