TV Fanatic
Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy
The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 11
How did the team manage to find the killer of an ex-con?. On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 11, things took a devastating turn when it emerged someone had a link to the case. Cosgrove and Shaw arrested an unlikely culprit. Meanwhile, Maroun had to put her personal feelings...
TV Fanatic
Fear the Walking Dead Was Destined To Be a Hit, but What Went Wrong?
The best way to describe Fear the Walking Dead is a rollercoaster. What started as a compelling look into how the world fell became a tedious affair, and we're surprised it's even getting an eighth and final season to tie up loose ends. The series was destined for success on...
TV Fanatic
Lisa Rinna Sheds Light on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit: "Everything Housewives Has to Go Away for a While"
Lisa Rinna opened up about her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the first time. Rinna stunned fans by announcing her exit earlier this year she would not return to the show. "I think everything Housewives has to go away for a while, which is good. I...
TV Fanatic
SyFy Renews Chucky & Reginald The Vampire
SyFy had some excellent news for fans of Chucky and Reginald the Vampire on Sunday. The cable network renewed Chucky for Season 3 and Reginald the Vampire for Season 2. We have to admit, we were a bit worried about the future of both shows, especially given that Chucky was previously picked up for its second as the freshman season was airing.
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Blutsbande
An abduction derails the hunters' mission, but this might be just the thing that gets them Hitler. Now down three members, the team goes after to find and hopefully rescue Clara on Hunters Season 2 Episode 5. Meyer tried to recruit one more member to his team in the past, but things didn't go exactly as planned.
‘Wednesday’ Fans Say Choosing Just 1 Favorite Character Has Them ‘Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up’
"Wednesday" fans struggled to choose their favorite character from the Jenna Ortega-led Netflix series in a new Reddit poll.
‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Won’t Air on MTV
The premiere of the next season of 'Are You the One?' is just around the corner, but it won't be airing on MTV like the last eight seasons.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story
When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11 Review: Best Seller
The problem with the burgeoning cast of a long-running series is that there's never enough screen time for everybody. Thankfully, that wasn't the case on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11, which made for an engaging change of pace. Kilbride had assigned Sam, Callen, and Deeks to a joint...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Trailer Drops, and We Have Plenty of Questions
The promotional train for Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC is in full swing. The official trailer for its first season on NBC dropped on Sunday, and it looks like a treat for longtime fans. After the steamy promo released earlier this month, the new trailer shows Magnum (Jay Hernandez)...
