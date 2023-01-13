Playoff Preview: Picking Every Wild-Card Game. Plus, Josh Duhamel on the Vikings and Marrying J.Lo … in a Movie.

Read full article on original website
Jaguars Comeback, and What If Staley Stays? Plus: Coaches and Their QBs, Wild-Card Recap, and Football War Stories With Willie Colon.
Russillo shares his thoughts on Daniel Jones leading the Giants to an upset win over the Vikings, coaching and its impact on NFL games vs. other sports, the Chargers’ collapse vs. the Jaguars, and more (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Willie Colon of SiriusXM to discuss the scrappy Giants, questions about Josh Allen after a close win vs. Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins, what to think about Trevor Lawrence after his turnover-fest and massive comeback, Bengals-Ravens, stories from Willie’s career battling on the football field, a look ahead to Cowboys-Buccaneers, and more (21:36). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:20).
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
49ers fans are trying to unload tickets to the wild-card game in droves
As of Saturday morning, a shocking number of tickets appear to be available according to Ticketmaster's seating chart.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral
The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Furious With 'Dirty Play' In 49ers-Seahawks
The NFL world is not happy with a dirty move from Seahawks safety Johnathan Abrams during Saturday's Wild Card game against San Francisco. Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had already been blown dead. The play caused a scrum ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson to Play Through Injury
He gave Jackson some tough love during his television appearance.
Dolphins DT Zach Sieler’s wife was in tears after her husband scored an unlikely TD vs. the Bills
One of the more underrated aspects of the playoffs is how family members of players react to monumental moments. There’s almost nothing better than seeing a loved one revel in a big play in a clutch performance, especially when they get emotional. On Sunday afternoon, all chaos broke loose...
Look: NFL Has A Scheduling Problem Sunday Afternoon
NFL fans trying to watch today's playoff games are going to have their "previous" buttons working--or multiple televisions going. This afternoon's first game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins still has more than half of the fourth quarter left to play. Meanwhile, the New York Giants ...
Sources: Houston Texans Complete Interview With Sean Payton
Former New Orleans Saints coach interviews with Houston Texans
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Wild Card Weekend
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for the Wild Card Round.
Here Come the Giants, There Go the Chargers, and Wild-Card Winners
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Giants’ hard-fought win over the Vikings, an all-time Chargers loss to the Jaguars, Seahawks-49ers, a bizarre Dolphins-Bills game, and a heartbreaking Ravens loss to the Bengals (1:19), before guessing the NFL lines for the divisional round (1:02:07), followed by Parent Corner and the highlights of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! 20th anniversary party (1:14:32).
Sunday Wild-Card Weekend Recap: Ravens Fall Short on the Road, Bills Hang On Against Dolphins, and Giants Upset Vikings
Nora, Ben, and Steven start by discussing the Bengals defeating the Ravens at home. They discuss some of the major plays, including Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return touchdown that ended up being the game-winner. Then, they talk about the Bills narrowly defeating the Dolphins. They talk about Josh Allen’s up-and-down game, and the play of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (23:21). Lastly, they wrap up with the Giants’ upset road victory over the Vikings, and the performance from Daniel Jones (43:19).
