Playoff Preview: Picking Every Wild-Card Game. Plus, Josh Duhamel on the Vikings and Marrying J.Lo … in a Movie.

By Ryen Russillo
The Ringer
 3 days ago
The Ringer

Russillo shares his thoughts on Daniel Jones leading the Giants to an upset win over the Vikings, coaching and its impact on NFL games vs. other sports, the Chargers’ collapse vs. the Jaguars, and more (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Willie Colon of SiriusXM to discuss the scrappy Giants, questions about Josh Allen after a close win vs. Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins, what to think about Trevor Lawrence after his turnover-fest and massive comeback, Bengals-Ravens, stories from Willie’s career battling on the football field, a look ahead to Cowboys-Buccaneers, and more (21:36). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:20).
The Ringer

Here Come the Giants, There Go the Chargers, and Wild-Card Winners

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Giants’ hard-fought win over the Vikings, an all-time Chargers loss to the Jaguars, Seahawks-49ers, a bizarre Dolphins-Bills game, and a heartbreaking Ravens loss to the Bengals (1:19), before guessing the NFL lines for the divisional round (1:02:07), followed by Parent Corner and the highlights of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! 20th anniversary party (1:14:32).
The Ringer

Sunday Wild-Card Weekend Recap: Ravens Fall Short on the Road, Bills Hang On Against Dolphins, and Giants Upset Vikings

Nora, Ben, and Steven start by discussing the Bengals defeating the Ravens at home. They discuss some of the major plays, including Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return touchdown that ended up being the game-winner. Then, they talk about the Bills narrowly defeating the Dolphins. They talk about Josh Allen’s up-and-down game, and the play of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (23:21). Lastly, they wrap up with the Giants’ upset road victory over the Vikings, and the performance from Daniel Jones (43:19).

