Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
sportstalksc.com
#Gamecocks dominate the middle 20 and blowout Missouri 81-50 (AUDIO)
Missouri played top-ranked USC nearly even in the first quarter trailing just 19-17, but the Gamecocks owned the next twenty minutes of game time outscoring the Tigers 50-20 on their way to an 81-50 win in front of 15,444 fans at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks shot 58% in...
Centre Daily
USC topples No. 2 Stanford, its first vs Cardinal since 2014
Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford. Okako Adika scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby and Kayla Williams added nine points each as the Trojans set the tone with their defense and held on late to end a 14-game losing streak against the Cardinal, who had won 51 straight against unranked opponents.
South Carolina Hosts ACC Target Ahead of Transfer Deadline
Florida State transfer wide receiver Malik McClain visited South Carolina over the weekend, and the Gamecocks are positioned well in his recruitment.
sportstalksc.com
Aggies decimate #Gamecocks 94-53 (AUDIO)
COLONIAL LIFE ARENA: It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Gamecocks in Lamont Paris’ first season. The “highs” of beating rival Clemson and snapping Kentucky’s 28-game home winning streak countered by the “lows” of lackluster efforts and blowout losses. You can put Saturday’s 94-53 loss to Texas A&M firmly in the “lows” category.
FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53
The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
Memphis receiver visits South Carolina
South Carolina is hosting another key transfer in Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis.
Three Early Enrollees Who Could Impact South Carolina In 2023
South Carolina's football program welcomed eleven early enrollees last week. Who could make the biggest impact this fall?
Texas A&M Beatdown Exposes Multiple Issues For South Carolina
South Carolina's loss against the Texas A&M Aggies highlighted multiple short and long-term problems that must be fixed.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks put undefeated season on the line against Missouri
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team will put their undefeated streak on the line as they go against Missouri University. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 at Colonial Life Arena. This will be the first time in nearly a year the Gamecocks (17-0) will have a chance to beat the Tigers (14-4), the only team they lost to last season on their way to a national championship.
FOX Carolina
‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash
ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss. UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning. USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on...
Shane Beamer Blasts South Carolina Radio Program for Garrett Riley Claim
The Gamecocks coach was none too pleased with a report claiming his program really wanted to hire Riley prior to his deal with Clemson.
WLTX.com
South Carolina pipeline to the NWSL continues
South Carolina women’s soccer defender Jyllissa Harris was taken 22nd overall with the 10th pick in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft Thursday night by the Houston Dash. Harris becomes the fourth Gamecock to be taken in the NWSL Draft, and the first second-round...
Aggies Men's Hoops vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How to Watch, Preview
The Aggies will look to remain undefeated in conference play against the Gamecocks on Saturday.
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
WLTX.com
Friday night high school hoops
Highlights from Dutch Fork's home game with White Knoll which served as the region opener. The Silver Foxes defeated the Timberwolves 74-49.
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
Comments / 0