Columbia, SC

sportstalksc.com

#Gamecocks dominate the middle 20 and blowout Missouri 81-50 (AUDIO)

Missouri played top-ranked USC nearly even in the first quarter trailing just 19-17, but the Gamecocks owned the next twenty minutes of game time outscoring the Tigers 50-20 on their way to an 81-50 win in front of 15,444 fans at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks shot 58% in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Centre Daily

USC topples No. 2 Stanford, its first vs Cardinal since 2014

Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford. Okako Adika scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby and Kayla Williams added nine points each as the Trojans set the tone with their defense and held on late to end a 14-game losing streak against the Cardinal, who had won 51 straight against unranked opponents.
STANFORD, CA
sportstalksc.com

Aggies decimate #Gamecocks 94-53 (AUDIO)

COLONIAL LIFE ARENA: It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Gamecocks in Lamont Paris’ first season. The “highs” of beating rival Clemson and snapping Kentucky’s 28-game home winning streak countered by the “lows” of lackluster efforts and blowout losses. You can put Saturday’s 94-53 loss to Texas A&M firmly in the “lows” category.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53

The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WIS-TV

Gamecocks put undefeated season on the line against Missouri

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team will put their undefeated streak on the line as they go against Missouri University. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 at Colonial Life Arena. This will be the first time in nearly a year the Gamecocks (17-0) will have a chance to beat the Tigers (14-4), the only team they lost to last season on their way to a national championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina pipeline to the NWSL continues

South Carolina women’s soccer defender Jyllissa Harris was taken 22nd overall with the 10th pick in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft Thursday night by the Houston Dash. Harris becomes the fourth Gamecock to be taken in the NWSL Draft, and the first second-round...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Friday night high school hoops

Highlights from Dutch Fork's home game with White Knoll which served as the region opener. The Silver Foxes defeated the Timberwolves 74-49.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC

