Contract details for new #Clemson OC Garrett Riley

Clemson officially announced the hiring of Garrett Riley from TCU as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach replacing Brandon Streeter. The move was first reported on Thursday and made official Friday afternoon when the Clemson Board of Trustees met to approve the new contract which is for three years at $1.75 million dollars per season with a $300,000 signing bonus.
