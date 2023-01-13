Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Commercial Observer
Architecture Research Office Nails Down Space at Downtown Brooklyn’s 1 Willoughby
Architecture Research Office (ARO), a Manhattan firm known for unique commercial, residential and institutional projects, is leaving its Hudson Square offices for Downtown Brooklyn. ARO inked a 10-year lease for 10,000 square feet on the 12th floor of 1 Willoughby Square, a new 34-story office tower in Downtown Brooklyn, according...
Commercial Observer
Luxury Vintage Shop What Goes Around Comes Around Keeping Wooster Street Location
Luxury vintage clothing shop What Goes Around Comes Around will turn its Wooster Street pop-up into a permanent retail outpost. The retailer signed a seven-year lease for an 8,350-square-foot, two-floor space at Zar Property NY’s 113 Wooster Street between Spring and Prince streets, for its second SoHo location, Crain’s New York Business first reported. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.
Commercial Observer
Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall
After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
Commercial Observer
Joanna Vargas Spa Opening First Brooklyn Outpost This Summer
Joanna Vargas Skin Care — a spa frequented by celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gwendoline Christie — will open its first Brooklyn location in Dumbo this summer, Commercial Observer has learned. The skin care company signed a 10-year lease for 4,047 square feet on the...
Commercial Observer
Hudson’s Bay Launches Bid for Casino Atop Saks Fifth Avenue’s Flagship
Your mother shops at Saks, and she may get to gamble there, too. Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC), the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, has decided to enter the race for one of the three downstate gaming licenses with plans to redevelop about 200,000 square feet of unused space on the top three floors of Saks’ 611 Fifth Avenue flagship into a casino, Insider first reported.
Commercial Observer
CI US Holdings Signs 50K-SF Lease at 101 Park Avenue
CI US Holdings, a Canadian wealth management firm, signed a 50,000-square-foot lease at H.J. Kalikow & Co.‘s 101 Park Avenue, the New York Post first reported. The company will occupy the entire 29th and 30th floors of the Midtown East building, which has asking rent of $105 per square foot, according to landlord brokers Cushman & Wakefield, which did not disclose the length of the lease.
Commercial Observer
The Doe Fund Lands $53M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn Transitional Residence
The Doe Fund has secured $52.6 million in construction financing for 510 Gates Avenue, a 200-bed transitional residence in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer can first report. Financing for the project will come from both public and private sources, including The Department of Homeless Services, SLC Management and KeyBanc’s Community Development...
Commercial Observer
Hines’ Tommy Craig Steps Down From Co-Head of NYC Office
Tommy Craig, the co-head of Hines’ New York office, stepped down from his post on Jan. 1 after 40 years at the company, Commercial Observer has learned. Craig, who was Hines’ first New York City employee, transitioned into a senior managing director role, and Jason Alderman, a senior managing director at Hines and its New York office co-lead since 2021, has taken over as the sole city head of Hines’ New York office, according to Hines.
Commercial Observer
Kramer Levin Taps Elise Wagner as Co-Chair of Land Use Practice
Elise Wagner, who has been on the legal front lines of New York City’s zoning approvals for nearly two decades, has been elevated to co-chair of law firm Kramer Levin’s land use practice, Commercial Observer can first report. Wagner, a partner at Kramer Levin since 2005, will lead...
Commercial Observer
New York City Construction Costs: What’s Really Happening?
For those of you who interact with me in my capacity as an investment sales broker in New York City, you know that land sales is a very significant component of my practice. I have been working in this space for decades and have achieved a nice track record. However,...
Commercial Observer
New Life Sciences Design Can Fill Empty New York Towers
The life sciences sector has become a formidable economic driver for cities around the world. Today, New York City is becoming a regional force for job creation in life sciences, top-notch science education, and state-of-the art research that capitalizes on all the incomparable energy and talent that this city alone can offer.
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Mid-Hudson News Network
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Town of Newburgh
ALBANY – One of four second-prize tickets for the January 13 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. Each is worth a guaranteed $1 million. Locally, one ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh. The others...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
Exciting new restaurant coming to old Perkins site in Toms River
This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open. Back in 2021, it was announced that Ocean County would finally get a Freddy's Custard And Steakburgers in the former Perkins location off Route 37.
