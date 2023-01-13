ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Commercial Observer

Luxury Vintage Shop What Goes Around Comes Around Keeping Wooster Street Location

Luxury vintage clothing shop What Goes Around Comes Around will turn its Wooster Street pop-up into a permanent retail outpost. The retailer signed a seven-year lease for an 8,350-square-foot, two-floor space at Zar Property NY’s 113 Wooster Street between Spring and Prince streets, for its second SoHo location, Crain’s New York Business first reported. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall

After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis ​​Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Joanna Vargas Spa Opening First Brooklyn Outpost This Summer

Joanna Vargas Skin Care — a spa frequented by celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gwendoline Christie — will open its first Brooklyn location in Dumbo this summer, Commercial Observer has learned. The skin care company signed a 10-year lease for 4,047 square feet on the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Hudson’s Bay Launches Bid for Casino Atop Saks Fifth Avenue’s Flagship

Your mother shops at Saks, and she may get to gamble there, too. Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC), the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, has decided to enter the race for one of the three downstate gaming licenses with plans to redevelop about 200,000 square feet of unused space on the top three floors of Saks’ 611 Fifth Avenue flagship into a casino, Insider first reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

CI US Holdings Signs 50K-SF Lease at 101 Park Avenue

CI US Holdings, a Canadian wealth management firm, signed a 50,000-square-foot lease at H.J. Kalikow & Co.‘s 101 Park Avenue, the New York Post first reported. The company will occupy the entire 29th and 30th floors of the Midtown East building, which has asking rent of $105 per square foot, according to landlord brokers Cushman & Wakefield, which did not disclose the length of the lease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

The Doe Fund Lands $53M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn Transitional Residence

The Doe Fund has secured $52.6 million in construction financing for 510 Gates Avenue, a 200-bed transitional residence in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer can first report. Financing for the project will come from both public and private sources, including The Department of Homeless Services, SLC Management and KeyBanc’s Community Development...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Hines’ Tommy Craig Steps Down From Co-Head of NYC Office

Tommy Craig, the co-head of Hines’ New York office, stepped down from his post on Jan. 1 after 40 years at the company, Commercial Observer has learned. Craig, who was Hines’ first New York City employee, transitioned into a senior managing director role, and Jason Alderman, a senior managing director at Hines and its New York office co-lead since 2021, has taken over as the sole city head of Hines’ New York office, according to Hines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Kramer Levin Taps Elise Wagner as Co-Chair of Land Use Practice

Elise Wagner, who has been on the legal front lines of New York City’s zoning approvals for nearly two decades, has been elevated to co-chair of law firm Kramer Levin’s land use practice, Commercial Observer can first report. Wagner, a partner at Kramer Levin since 2005, will lead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

New York City Construction Costs: What’s Really Happening?

For those of you who interact with me in my capacity as an investment sales broker in New York City, you know that land sales is a very significant component of my practice. I have been working in this space for decades and have achieved a nice track record. However,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

New Life Sciences Design Can Fill Empty New York Towers

The life sciences sector has become a formidable economic driver for cities around the world. Today, New York City is becoming a regional force for job creation in life sciences, top-notch science education, and state-of-the art research that capitalizes on all the incomparable energy and talent that this city alone can offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Town of Newburgh

ALBANY – One of four second-prize tickets for the January 13 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. Each is worth a guaranteed $1 million. Locally, one ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh. The others...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

