United States will hit debt limit next week

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning lawmakers that the United States will hit its debt limit next week. In a letter sent to congressional leaders, Yellen said that the U.S. will hit the debt limit on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and that Congress needs to take swift action. Yellen says the Treasury Department will begin deploying so-called extraordinary measures to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its obligations. She also warns that the government could be unable to pay its bills as early as June.
The week everything changed for the Biden White House

President Joe Biden began the new year with the political winds at his back. Amid the chaos of a fractured Republican majority trying to elect a House speaker, his administration was making a major public effort to show how the laws bolstering his ambitious policy priorities were showing tangible results. Democrats had evaded a bruising in the midterm elections and retained a Senate majority. There were signs inflation was beginning to ease. His party had coalesced around his prospective reelection bid. And his most apparent Republican challenger had not yet gained the full-throated support of his base.
On The Money — US projected to hit debt ceiling next week

The U.S. will hit the debt ceiling next week, forcing the Treasury Department to free up cash to pay the bills. We’ll also look at Tesla’s surprising price drops, the FAA’s lack of funding, and more.  But first, see what a prominent fact-checker thinks of House Republicans’ IRS claims.  Welcome to On The Money, your guide…
The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 4 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

The number of millionaires is on the rise with 40% more expected to be made worldwide in the next four years, according to a report by Credit Suisse. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Biden cancels $10,one hundred thousand within the student loan obligations of these generating up to $125,100000 a-year

Pell readers gets twice as much debt settlement. Conservatives accused brand new chairman from overreach, however progressives got urged your to help you forgive more. Chairman Joe Biden told you Wednesday he would get exec action so you can cancel what is actually probably the biggest quantity of education loan financial obligation inside the history, satisfying a hope the guy generated towards strategy path at minimum a bit assuaging the fresh new progressive side regarding his cluster.
