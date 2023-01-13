ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location

Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Charleston’s Recovery Room Reaches No. 1 for PBR Sales Around the World

For the ninth year in a row, Charleston dive Recovery Room (685 King Street) has sold more Pabst Blue Ribbon 12-ouncers than any other establishment on Earth. Owner Chris “Boston” DiMattia confirmed to Eater Carolinas that Rec Room is the highest seller of cans of PBR for the 2022 calendar year with 5,482 cases. That’s a whopping 131,568 beers.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Warming shelters open for the cold weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County High School Seniors Complete CNA

Colleton County High School offers a Certified Nursing Assistant course to senior students who have successfully completed the required Health Science courses that the school offers. The class is taught by Julie Mundell and Amy DeLong. Students also receive an Honor’s credit upon completion of the course. For the 2022-2023 school year, CCHS is offering two CNA courses, one in the Fall and one in the Spring.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning.  According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Missing 14-year-old found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area. Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun. The victim...
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in North Charleston, SC

North Charleston is a progressive city that offers a unique culture with its state-of-the-art recreation facilities. Marked with a different Southern charm, this city's laid-back atmosphere is what makes tourists come back to the place after a first visit. Back in 1901, the city was famous for being home to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
BURTON, SC
live5news.com

Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an investigation into criminal activity and stolen property. Scott William Whiteley, 42, from Goose Creek was charged with sex offender registry violation, resisting arrest, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and financial transaction card fraud.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy