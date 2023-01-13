Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kiss951.com
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
Eater
Charleston’s Recovery Room Reaches No. 1 for PBR Sales Around the World
For the ninth year in a row, Charleston dive Recovery Room (685 King Street) has sold more Pabst Blue Ribbon 12-ouncers than any other establishment on Earth. Owner Chris “Boston” DiMattia confirmed to Eater Carolinas that Rec Room is the highest seller of cans of PBR for the 2022 calendar year with 5,482 cases. That’s a whopping 131,568 beers.
live5news.com
Community remembers life of Mt. Pleasant Councilwoman: ‘She was a gamechanger’
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends, family and members of the community celebrated the life of Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council. Her funeral was held on Friday at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant after she died at the age...
live5news.com
Warming shelters open for the cold weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County High School Seniors Complete CNA
Colleton County High School offers a Certified Nursing Assistant course to senior students who have successfully completed the required Health Science courses that the school offers. The class is taught by Julie Mundell and Amy DeLong. Students also receive an Honor’s credit upon completion of the course. For the 2022-2023 school year, CCHS is offering two CNA courses, one in the Fall and one in the Spring.
Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
live5news.com
Missing 14-year-old found
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
live5news.com
MUSC: New subvariant could be cause of increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - COVID-19 cases are spiking in South Carolina, and hospital officials say they are starting to feel the effects. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the high or medium levels for COVID-19 right now. Just last week, MUSC saw a 31% increase in...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area. Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun. The victim...
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in North Charleston, SC
North Charleston is a progressive city that offers a unique culture with its state-of-the-art recreation facilities. Marked with a different Southern charm, this city's laid-back atmosphere is what makes tourists come back to the place after a first visit. Back in 1901, the city was famous for being home to...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
Body found near South Carolina home, sheriff says death ‘appears suspicious’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon outside a Johns Island home. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 1 p.m. off Gibbs Road after a body was found in the backyard. “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp […]
Two-Day Food Truck Festival happening at Firefly Distillery in February
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will have its first two-day Food Truck Festival next month. The free event will include more than 20 food trucks offering fares from Greek to Italian cuisines, southern comfort food to healthy eats. “We have loved celebrating the local cuisine in our community through our other food truck […]
Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
Summerville police investigating fall from downtown parking garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage. According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation. This […]
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 17-year-old missing for nearly a month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a missing runaway last seen in December. De'Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at her grandmother's home on Dec. 14. She is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair...
live5news.com
Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an investigation into criminal activity and stolen property. Scott William Whiteley, 42, from Goose Creek was charged with sex offender registry violation, resisting arrest, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and financial transaction card fraud.
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
