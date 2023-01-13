Following the news of her heartbreaking split from John Janssen, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, 58, nearly shed tears while recounting the breakup on the Jan. 12 episode of Jeff Lewis Live. “I don’t want to start to cry, but yesterday was a really hard day for me and I couldn’t stop crying,” she told host Jeff Lewis. “And so I want to thank you, one of my closest, dearest friends, for having me come out and forcing me to go out last night.” The blonde beauty went on to say that she “really had a good time,” and doesn’t know “how I would’ve handled things had I just been sitting at home.”

4 DAYS AGO