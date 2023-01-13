Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
funcheap.com
Free Museum Day + Guest Cartoonist at Charles M. Schulz Museum (Santa Rosa)
Enjoy free admission all day! Also, at 10:30 am, join Christopher Eliopoulos, illustrator of the New York Times bestselling picture book biography series, Ordinary People Change the World. He will talk about his work, provide a drawing demo, and sign books, including the new release, I am John Lewis, after the talk.
“Relove” Art Show at Creativity Explored (SF)
(by invitation only for CE donors) Proof of full vaccination (including booster) required to attend. Masks or face-coverings are required while not eating or drinking. No RSVP is required but capacity is limited. Please plan accordingly!. Want to become a CE donor and join the preview? Make a donation of...
“Positively Charged” Copier Art in the Bay Area Since the 1960s (SF Main Library)
The public is invited to attend the exhibition opening for Positively Charged: Copier Art in the Bay Area Since the 1960s. The event features a presentation with curators Maymanah Farhat and Jennie Hinchcliff who will discuss the impact of copier technology in the Bay Area arts community over the past 60 years as well as the different ways in which artists have embraced and utilized copier art.
SF’s Free Dumpling-Making Workshop for Lunar New Year (Chinatown)
Chinatown Restaurant | 744 Washington Street (betw. Grant Ave. & Kearny St.), San Francisco. Hans-on lessons. Dumpling-making is a socially-binding experience for Chinese-Americans and friends/ visitors alike. ALSO, Chinese New Year’s Lunch – suggested $20 donation. RSVP appreciated to panasiansf@yahoo.com . Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
Redwood City 12th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration (2023)
Redwood City 12th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration. Courthouse Square – map (Free Museum Admission this day) Redwood City, its Parks Recreation and Community Services Department, and partner Redwood City International will be hosting the 12th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration! City Officials and Staff will be joined by lion dancers, martial artists, taiko drummers, and other live performances, for this celebration of the Year of the Rabbit.
SF’s Chinese New Year Celebration, Firecrackers + Red Envelope Giveaways 2023
The Year of the Rabbit (Lunar Year 4721). Under the auspices of the SF Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Choy Suns will grace Chinatown and pass out “Lai Sees” and gifts to eagerly waiting children. A procession will then proceed to Kearny St, followed by firecrackers to scare evil...
Maggie McGarey’s Trivia Night (North Beach)
Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Sunset Dist. Lunar New Year Event w/ Free Food + Red Envelopes (2023)
Join State Farm on January 22 for our Year of the Rabbit Event, where we will have a red envelope raffle, refreshments and games. Happy New Year!. No purchase Required. RSVP recommended. Families and small children encouraged. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can...
Free Adobo + Rice Bowls for First 200 People: Celebrate 7 Mile’s 165 Year Anniversary (Brisbane)
Celebrate 165 years of 7 Mile House on Saturday, February 4th from 11:30 am – 9 pm. Free adobo and rice bowls for the first 200 guests who come in person and sign up for our loyalty program, which gives 10% rewards to our guests. (While supplies last. Take out only.)
“Crazy Funny Asians” Sunday Night Comedy Showcase (SF)
FREE with RSVP (Donations appreciated – bring cash) Didn’t Get Tickets? We’ll have 50 door tickets ($15) available for each show – Show up early to snag them!. – FREE with Eventbrite RSVP – Donations appreciated – bring cash. – Maximum Two Comp Tickets...
How the Pandemic Spurred A Radical New Phase in the Labor Movement
Presented by The Labor & Community Studies Department of City College of San Francisco & The Green Arcade. How essential workers’ fight for better jobs during the pandemic revolutionized US labor politics. Essential workers’ fight for better jobs during the pandemic revolutionized US labor politics. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic,...
Watch Lightning Strike Golden Gate Bridge
Thanks to the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area for sharing this cool footage of lightning striking the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Thanks to their Mersea cam, they were able to capture the distant video of the lightning striking the bridge at 4:42 pm.
