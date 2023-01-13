The public is invited to attend the exhibition opening for Positively Charged: Copier Art in the Bay Area Since the 1960s. The event features a presentation with curators Maymanah Farhat and Jennie Hinchcliff who will discuss the impact of copier technology in the Bay Area arts community over the past 60 years as well as the different ways in which artists have embraced and utilized copier art.

