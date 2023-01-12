– The City of Tucson opened the first pre-application period yesterday, Jan. 3, for those seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete. All completed pre-applications will receive a confirmation number, and the applicant should save that number. One application may be submitted per household. Duplicate applications will be removed. The first pre-application period will be available until Tuesday, Jan. 24, and all applicants during this time will be placed into a lottery. After the first pre-application period, a lottery will be conducted every month for placement on the waitlist. Online applications are available in various languages. In addition, assistance will be provided in alternative formats, such as paper applications, large print, braille, or translation/interpreting services. For individuals and families who do not have access to a computer or smartphone, computers are available during the three weeks throughout the City of Tucson and in various sites in Pima County.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO