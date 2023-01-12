ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
azbilingual.news

CITY OF TUCSON OPENS PRE-APPLICATION PERIOD FOR HOUSING WAITLIST

– The City of Tucson opened the first pre-application period yesterday, Jan. 3, for those seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete. All completed pre-applications will receive a confirmation number, and the applicant should save that number. One application may be submitted per household. Duplicate applications will be removed. The first pre-application period will be available until Tuesday, Jan. 24, and all applicants during this time will be placed into a lottery. After the first pre-application period, a lottery will be conducted every month for placement on the waitlist. Online applications are available in various languages. In addition, assistance will be provided in alternative formats, such as paper applications, large print, braille, or translation/interpreting services. For individuals and families who do not have access to a computer or smartphone, computers are available during the three weeks throughout the City of Tucson and in various sites in Pima County.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police officer rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is always asking drivers to slow down and drive sober. Late Saturday, Jan. 14, an officer was rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver. The officer sustained minor injuries and the other driver has critical injuries and remains hospitalized. Copyright 2023...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: ‘The Pit’ food truck park to stay open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular gathering place for Tucson food trucks will be allowed to stay open after the city of Tucson initially ordered it to close, citing zoning issues. “The Pit” opened last year at 22nd and Pantano. Since then, it has hosted as many as...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag

Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire

THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

The Pit approved to stay open

The Pit was asked to close earlier this week, but an agreement between the owners and city officials will allow The Pit to stay open.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

American Furniture Warehouse coming to Marana

American Furniture Warehouse is expected to bring its “no-pressure” sales approach to Marana in the second quarter of 2024. Nolan Morrison, with real estate and development at American Furniture Warehouse, said after the town of Marana finishes its final review, he’s hoping to start construction in the next two months.
MARANA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy