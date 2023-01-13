ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gomarquette.com

Track & Field Resumes Season at DePaul

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's and women's track & field team resumes the 2022-23 Indoor season Friday at DePaul with the Blue Demon Alumni Classic. The Golden Eagles return to Gately Park where they last competed prior to the winter break. The BIG EAST Indoor Championship site will host 12 teams this weekend: Marquette, Chicago State, Illinois-Chicago, Eastern Illinois, Loyola, Millikin, Northwestern, Northern Illinois, St. Louis, St. Thomas, UW-La Crosse and Valparaiso.
MILWAUKEE, WI
gomarquette.com

WBB Takes on St. John's on Wednesday

QUEENS, N.Y. — The Marquette women's basketball team (11-6, 4-4 BIG EAST) travels to New York this week as it faces St. John's (14-3, 5-3 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Golden Eagles and the Red Storm will tip-off at 6 p.m. (CT) from Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York. The game will be broadcast by BIG EAST Digital Network on FloHoops with Drew Casey (play-by-play), Kim Adams (analyst) and Meghan Caffrey (sideline) on the call. Live stream and stat links are available on GoMarquette.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
gomarquette.com

King, La Chapell Earn BIG EAST Weekly Honors

NEW YORK — Marquette guards Jordan King and Emily La Chapell were honored by the BIG EAST for their performance on the court last week, the league office announced Monday morning. King was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll, while La Chapell earned Freshman of the Week Honors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
gomarquette.com

WTEN Takes On Wisconsin In Dual Season Opener

MILWAUKEE--The Marquette University women's tennis team (0-0) welcomes Wisconsin (0-0) on Thursday, January 19 in dual season opener. First serve is set for 12 p.m. and the match will be the first at home this season for Marquette. "We had a competitive fall and improved throughout competition," head coach Steve...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy