QUEENS, N.Y. — The Marquette women's basketball team (11-6, 4-4 BIG EAST) travels to New York this week as it faces St. John's (14-3, 5-3 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Golden Eagles and the Red Storm will tip-off at 6 p.m. (CT) from Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York. The game will be broadcast by BIG EAST Digital Network on FloHoops with Drew Casey (play-by-play), Kim Adams (analyst) and Meghan Caffrey (sideline) on the call. Live stream and stat links are available on GoMarquette.com.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO