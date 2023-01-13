Read full article on original website
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants
Chicago is home to a diverse and delicious Chinese food scene, offering a wide range of dishes from different regions of China. From fiery Szechuan dishes and Peking duck to Cantonese dim sum and Chinese-style hot pot, the Windy City has something for every Chinese food lover. In this guide, we've compiled a list of some of the best Chinese food options in Chicago, highly recommended by locals and food critics. From well-established restaurants to trendy hot-spots, these restaurants offer a true taste of China in the heart of the Midwest. Whether you're a long-time Chinese food aficionado or a newcomer to the scene, this guide will help you navigate the best Chinese food that Chicago has to offer.
Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to Try
Chicago is a city known for its diverse and delicious food scene. From deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs to gyros and soul food, the Windy City has something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best foods that Chicago is famous for. From iconic dishes that reflect the city's culinary heritage, to newer and diverse options that reflect the city's diverse population. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, this list will give you a taste of what makes Chicago's food scene so special. So come and join us as we explore the delicious and iconic dishes that the city of Chicago has to offer.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
thereporteronline.net
Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville
When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week
CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to check
Chicago ranked first on Orkin's 2023 Bed Bug Cities List. (CHICAGO) If you're staying in a hotel in Chicago, you may want to check first for bed bugs. That's because Chicago topped Orkin's list of cities with the most bed bugs for the third year in a row.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be very unsettled this week, with rain and potentially snow heading our way. The National Weather Service said the Chicago area will face waves of showers and possible a few storms on Monday. Those storms will be followed by a break on Tuesday night, and...
cwbchicago.com
Rifle-wielding crew strikes again, robbing 8, carjacking driver in Pilsen on Sunday morning (video)
Chicago — It has happened again. And again. A group of armed men, including one carrying a rifle, robbed at least eight people and carjacked a vehicle during two incidents in Pilsen on Sunday morning, according to Chicago police sources. Chicago police have repeatedly warned about an armed crew...
wjol.com
Joliet’s Olive Garden Taking Shape
Your unlimited soup and breadsticks is months away. Construction for Joliet’s first Olive Garden restaurant is coming along. The location can easily be seen as you drive along Route 30 near I-55. The location is in the out lots of the Costco entrance along Boulevard Place. The Joliet location is expected to be about 8,000 square feet. It was slated to open sometime in February of this year but WJOL reached out to Olive Garden Corporate office and Lauren Bowes reported the restaurant is slated to open April 2023.
thereporteronline.net
Downtown Naperville to be home to 3 new restaurants, cookie shop
Three new restaurants and a cookie bakery are setting up shop in downtown Naperville. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant serving salads, is scheduled to open this spring at 223 S. Main St. in the former Gap Kids location. The restaurant chain was launched in 2007 in Washington, D.C., by three college...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Indiana later this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is scheduled to open its newest Indiana restaurant location in Schererville, according to its website.
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary School
Chicago residents are mad at Mayor Lori Lightfoot and felt blindsided by what the city is doing. They feel that the city is not focusing on more important priorities as migrants are helped over local issues of Chicago.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday, but temperatures climb
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain will arrive Monday in the Chicago area, but temperatures will climb. Expect mild conditions for most of the week, though it will remain cloudy. Sunday night will bring cloudy skies and a low temperature of 36 degrees. Then Monday's rain is accompanied by a high temperature of 49 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through Thursday with clouds lingering. Rain mixed with some snow is also possible on Thursday. Expect cooler temperatures by the weekend.
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
947wls.com
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and wounded in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was on the sidewalk along South Stewart near 60th at noon when someone walked up and shot him. The victim, 23, was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in good condition.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
