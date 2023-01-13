Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals Heavyweight Jon Jones has signed new eight-fight contract
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, is finally headed back to the Octagon after a frustrating three-year layoff. And — perhaps making up for that swath of inactivity — has been inked to a long-term deal that will keep him a UFC fighter for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March
After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
MMA Fighting
Dana White on Francis Ngannou not signing new UFC deal: ‘I think he doesn’t want to take the risk’
Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion, and in fact is no longer in the UFC. That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who on Saturday confirmed that the promotion failed to come to an agreement with Ngannou on a new contract after he fought out his previous deal with a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. As a result, White said, Ngannou is officially a free agent with the UFC waiving all rights to match any other offers.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez slams the UFC for using false “narrative” with the release of Francis Ngannou
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is slamming the UFC for using a false ‘narrative’ concerning the release of Francis Ngannou. It was UFC President, Dana White, who announced at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight news conference that Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has been freed from his contract and consequently stripped of his heavyweight title.
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 official for UFC 286 in London
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, announced after UFC Vegas 67 last night (Jan. 14, 2023) that Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 is official for UFC 286 on March 18, 2023. “Leon Edwards and Usman is finalized,” White told the media during UFC Vegas 67’s press conference (watch...
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
UFC bombshell: Dana White confirms Francis Ngannou released from contract after turning down deal
Dana White announced that heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou will be released from his contract after turning down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight ever.
