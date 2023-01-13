Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex's sister addresses rumours he's dating his skating partner
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex's sister has responded to the rumours that he's dating his professional partner Vanessa Bauer. Writing in her OK! column, Frankie Essex gave her thoughts on the prospect of romance sparking between the pair, following her brother's refusal to comment on the speculation. "I haven’t...
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice's Siva Kaneswaran wants to carry on Tom Parker's memory on the show
Dancing On Ice star Siva Kaneswaran has opened up about why he decided to join the ITV competition show, citing late bandmate Tom Parker as the driving force behind his decision. Kaneswaran was a bandmate with Parker in The Wanted. In 2020, Parker announced that he had been diagnosed with...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Ekin-Su reveals how Davide is reacting to her Dancing on Ice stint
Dancing on Ice is back on our screens tonight (January 15), and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared an update on how her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti is coping with her icy adventures. And, it turns out Davide has been incredibly supportive during Ekin-Su's physically and mentally gruelling training. Take...
digitalspy.com
Loose Women's Stacey Solomon shares sweet pregnancy update video
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet update of her pregnancy. The television personality, who has appeared as a panellist on the ITV show since 2016, is expecting her third child with husband Joe Swash, and has shared an update on her Instagram account. “Grateful…🥹 I Always wonder...
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celeb and Big Brother star Adele Roberts shares cancer update from hospital
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here's Adele Roberts is continuing her recovery from bowel cancer in hospital. Originally diagnosed back in October 2021, the radio DJ has been open about her severe health battle in the subsequent months, even sharing photos of her chemotherapy-damaged skin along the way.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
digitalspy.com
Emma Roberts lands next TV role in dark comedy series
Emma Roberts has found her next TV project. The actress will produce and star in Second Wife for Hulu opposite Lucifer star Tom Ellis. The dark comedy will follow Sasha (Roberts) — a woman who runs away from New York to find a fresh start in London after a messy breakup. There, she falls in love with recently-divorced father Jacob (Ellis) and they impulsively get married.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lola Pearce to make devastating confession on wedding day
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce will make a devastating confession on her wedding day next week. Lola and Jay will prepare to tie the knot in upcoming scenes, but their happiness comes under threat due to some worrying symptoms she has been experiencing. As she prepares for her big...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders to reveal the truth in Lily Slater baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lily Slater will share her baby news with schoolboy Ricky Jr. next week. The BBC soap is currently exploring an underage pregnancy story with 12-year old Lily, who will be forced to make some life-changing decisions next week. Lily has told Stacey and Jean that Ricky...
digitalspy.com
Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson returning to screens with reality TV role
Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson has landed herself a new reality TV project. The actress played Cassie Turner in the soap between 2005 and 2008. Cassie was involved in some major storylines addressing several serious topics, including abuse in childhood, domestic abuse and living with HIV. After her...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks newcomer Annabelle Davis "gutted" over co-star exit
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks newcomer Annabelle Davis has revealed she was left “gutted” following Emily Burnett’s exit from the soap. Burnett, who played Olivia Bradshaw, saw her character leave the village following a dramatic Christmas storyline, which saw the return of Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham). Related: Hollyoaks...
digitalspy.com
Former Waterloo Road star Katie McGlynn pays tribute to show after its surprise reboot
Waterloo Road's Katie McGlynn has looked back at her time on the original show, which she starred in for two years, with fondness. Recognised now for her heartbreaking role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street and a stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, the actress reacted to the Waterloo Road reboot on Instagram earlier this week.
digitalspy.com
Maternal star Parminder Nagra breaks down shows' important message for mothers
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Summer's fate after Mike ordeal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed Summer Spellman's fate after Mike trapped her in the nursery. During Friday's episode, Summer confronted Mike and Esther Hargrave after learning that a woman named Ava, whom Mike and Esther went to church with, had an affair with Mike. Summer, who has...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk to seek help from Kim Tate after dating disasters
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale revisits the unlikely friendship between Mary Goskirk and Kim Tate next week. Mary seeks some advice from Kim after some early troubles in her new dating storyline. Upcoming episodes see Mary download a dating app and confide in Rodney Blackstock about her plans to look for...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street airs shock death, and 8 more big soap moments next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Stephen murders Teddy. (Friday at 8pm on ITV) Having got his scheming mitts on Elaine's...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Felicity Newman struggles as foster dad Gary arrives
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Felicity Newman is due for a bit of a personal struggle as her foster father Gary is set to arrive. In recent episodes, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) has been excited for her upcoming marriage to Tane, but Felicity's brother Cash is adamant that their foster dad should attend the wedding.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Martin Kemp responds to judges' criticism about his singing
Musician and ex-EastEnders actor Martin Kemp has responded to criticism from the judges following his appearance on ITV's The Masked Singer. Kemp took part in the competition alongside his wife Shirlie as Cat and Mouse, and the couple recently became the latest act to be unmasked in the competition. Following...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street confirms stalker storyline for ex-Hollyoaks star Andrew Still
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed that former Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road star Andrew Still is playing Daisy Midgeley's stalker. The actor made a brief cameo appearance in the show last month, portraying a man who spoke to Daisy in the waiting room of the local hospital. In...
Comments / 0