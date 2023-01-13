How Five Oklahoma Sooners Landed NFL All-Pro Honors in 2022

Evaluating the NFL seasons of former Sooners Trent Williams, Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and Creed Humphrey.

Five Oklahoma Sooners landed the ultimate individual NFL prize on Friday.

Offensive tackles Trent Williams and Lane Johnson were named first-team All-Pro, and quarterback Jalen Hurts , wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and center Creed Humphrey earned second-team All-Pro honors.

The awards were announced by the Associated Press .

Williams, in his 13th NFL season, played in 14 games and anchored the left side of the San Francisco 49ers offense as the Niners won their final 10 games of the season. He helped Christian McCaffrey have a seamless transition from Carolina after a midseason trade, stabilized the 49ers through injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo , protected rookie QB Brock Purdy and helped the team push through multiple injuries by posting the highest grade among all NFL offensive tackles this season (93.0, including a 92.9 run blocking grade).

Johnson, in his 11th season, played in 15 games and anchored the right side of the Philadelphia Eagles offense as the Eagles went 14-3 and locked down the best record in the NFC. Johnson helped steer an offense that ranked eighth in the league in passing, fifth in rushing and second in scoring. When Hurts was injured, the Eagle offense continued to hum largely because of Philly’s dominant offensive line. Johnson’s overall PFF grade of 83.2 ranked seventh in the NFL, and included a pass-blocking grade of 89.8, which ranked third.

In his third NFL season, Hurts played in 15 games for the NFC’s best team, throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions while also rushing for 716 yards and 13 TDs. His passer rating of 101.6 ranked fourth in the league this year. According to PFF, Hurts’ overall offensive grade of 85.9 ranked fourth among NFL quarterbacks.

Also in his third NFL season, Lamb stepped up after Amari Cooper left and emerged as the Dallas Cowboys’ alpha receiver, catching 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. Lamb ranked sixth in the league in receptions and yards while posting five 100-yard games and averaging 12.7 yards per catch. Lamb’s PFF offensive grade of 86.3 ranks seventh in the NFL this season, and he was one of 12 receivers to log 1,000 snaps in 2022.

Humphrey, in just his second season in the NFL, is the Kansas City Chiefs’ catalyst for the league’s No. 1 passing offense (5,250 yards) and No. 1 scoring offense (61 total touchdowns) and likely has helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes land another NFL MVP. Humphrey leads all NFL centers with an overall offensive grade of 90.0, per PFF, and his run-blocking grade of 91.1 also leads the league, while his pass-blocking grade of of 79.7 ranks third. Humphrey also ranks third in the league with 1,138 total snaps.

