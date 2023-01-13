D.A. Bragg Trump Corporation & Trump Payroll Corp. Sentenced To Pay Maximum Fines Under Law Following Felony Trial Conviction

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court
The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on...
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
NYPD police officer filed a complaint alleging sergeant tugged her ponytail to prove a point – causing 'substantial' neck pain
In a complaint obtained by the New York Post, an NYPD officer accused a sergeant of yanking her ponytail at the 109th Precinct stationhouse in Queens.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
U.S. prosecutors will not seek death penalty against accused Texas Walmart shooter
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing 23 people and injuring dozens more in a hate crime targeting people of Mexican descent at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, a court document filed on Tuesday showed.
Disabled veteran accuses George Santos of scamming him out of $3K for service dog's surgery: report
A disabled veteran said George Santos ran off with the cash from a GoFundMe for surgery for his beloved service dog, leaving his companion to die, according to a report from Patch.
Comments / 0