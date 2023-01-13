Read full article on original website
Obituary: Linda Carol LaRue, 75
LARUE Linda Carol LaRue, 75, of Vago, WV, was called home to her Lord and Savior at her home, Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born April, 20, 1947, on Alta Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Lester Hefner and Louise Hinkle Holt. Linda was a great homemaker, mother, and friend to everyone. She was […] The post Obituary: Linda Carol LaRue, 75 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Obituary: Donald Erwyn Smith, 86
SMITH Donald Erwyn Smith, 86, went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023. Don was the son of Donald A. Smith and Gertrude Harper Smith, brother of Patricia Smith Wilson (Robert Kay) of Marietta, OH. Don loved his sister dearly, and she can tell many stories of him being a typical little brother. […] The post Obituary: Donald Erwyn Smith, 86 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Laura Meyers Heckman obituary 1931~2023
Laura Meyers Heckman, aged 91 years 260 days, entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ at the Brookview Health Care Center at Menno Haven on January 10, 2023. Laura was born April 26, 1931, in St. Thomas Township to the late Amos and Minnie (Wenger) Meyers. She married...
Freda K Weaner obituary 1924~2022
Freda K Weaner, age 98, of Aspers, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2022 at Spiritrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg. She was born July 11, 1924 in Geurnsey, PA. Freda was the daughter of the late Francis L. and Eva C. (Lentz) Kane. She was a 1942...
Steven J Rodetsky obituary 1932~2022
Steven J Rodetsky, 90, of Fairfield, passed away at his home after a long illness on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born January 11, 1932 in Rivesville, W.V., he was the son of the late Stephen P. and Antoinette (Solovieff) Rodetsky. Steve was predeceased by the love of his life, his...
