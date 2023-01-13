Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Lawsuit challenges process of filling Genesee County board seat
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Board of Commissioners is facing a new lawsuit over its process of filling positions left empty late last year. Attorney Phil Ellison filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of a resident of the county's Fourth District, which has one of the commissioner openings.
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor facing new charges in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is facing more criminal charges in Genesee County. Jacob McCandlish, 25, is charged with larceny by conversion of over $20,000 and issuing a check with nonsufficient funds over $500. The charges stem from a case under investigation in Vienna Township.
abc12.com
Berston Field House hosts health fair on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People of Flint got to take part in a cancer screening and health fair in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Dozens of people attended the event at Berston Field House on Saginaw Street in Flint. Vendors from a variety of Mid-Michigan agencies were on hand...
abc12.com
Free smoke detectors distributed in Flint, and again on MLK Day
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past year has been an especially deadly time for house fires in the city of Flint. To help save lives, free smoke detectors were given out in an effort organized by 2nd Ward Flint City Councilwoman Ladel Lewis partnered with the American Red Cross and Nation Outside.
abc12.com
MLK Event in Saginaw brings out people of all ages
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, many events are happening right here in Mid-Michigan encouraging people to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change. "I still think it's a long way to go and until everything is 100 percent equal,...
abc12.com
Workers and customers sad as Capitol Coney Island closes its doors
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Capitol Coney Island at Van Slyke and Bristol roads in Flint served its final coney dogs after 57 years in business. For decades, workers at the General Motors plant across the road went there for lunch or dinner. It was their big meeting place and a popular spot for families.
abc12.com
Bay City public transit buses changing route to avoid toll bridges
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Routes will change permanently for Bay City's public transit buses in March to avoid a hefty bill for tolls on two city-owned drawbridges. Route changes on the city's west side to avoid construction on the Liberty Bridge will be made permanent. Routes also will be reconfigured to avoid the Independence Bridge.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc High School student accused of threatening violence
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old Grand Blanc High School student has been charged with a 20-year felony for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school last fall. The student is a minor and was charged in juvenile court, so ABC12 is not identifying them. The alleged threat happened...
abc12.com
Lego class gives kids engineering skills
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County kids were able to use some engineering skills at the Sloan Museum and Discovery Lab with Legos. The Discovery Lab's Lego class let kids explore their imagination while following a task. Leaders there say it's a good way to get kids working with their...
abc12.com
Sheriff: Oakland County mom, kids die after 'mental health crisis'
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
abc12.com
Birch Run woman hospitalized after U.P. snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Birch Run woman was hospitalized after police say she took a curve too fast on a snowmobile and crashed in some trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was riding east on Trail 8 near Shingleton around 9:30 a.m. Friday when she failed to negotiate a curve.
abc12.com
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint welcomes a new fitness area in partnership with Planet Fitness
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new fitness center in Flint is just the second of its kind in Michigan. Planet Fitness partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint. to bring a new mini-Judgment Free Zone for club members as part of the National Bullying Prevention Initiative. The...
abc12.com
Hall of Famer Jack Morris coming to Flint in February
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Former Tiger pitcher and four-time World Series champion Jack Morris will be at Foutch's Strike Zone on February 4th for their "Hot Stove Night." The event is The Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association annual fundraiser to support the Broome and Whaley Park improvements. The...
abc12.com
Police: Caro man runs stop sign during chase, dies in crash
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Caro man died after he ran a stop sign during a chase and caused a crash over the weekend. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says a Caro police officer tried to pull over a 42-year-old man driving a Dodge Caravan on State Street around 12:55 p.m. on Saturday. However, the driver took off instead of stopping.
abc12.com
Flint Institute of Music Community Programs offering Literature to Life program
FIM Community Programs are offering Literature to Life program for high school students as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day observations.
abc12.com
All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
abc12.com
Bentley schools increase security after 'kill list' posted online
Burton police detained several Bentley Community Schools students who allegedly posted a "kill list" on social media. Bentley schools increase security after 'kill list' posted online. Superintendent Kristy Spann contacted police after Bentley school officials learned of the post on Monday. Administrators say there was no threat to students or...
abc12.com
HS Boys Basketball - Grand Blanc at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Tae Boyd (18 points) and RJ Taylor (17 points) helped Grand Blanc win a statement game against Flint native Trey McKenney and Orchard Lake St. Mary's. The Bobcats won over the Eaglets, 60-49.
Comments / 0