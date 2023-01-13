Read full article on original website
Fired Smoothie King Employee Kidnapped Manager, Threatened to Throw Her into Traffic: Cops
A fired Smoothie King employee is wanted for allegedly kidnapping her manager, threatening to throw her into traffic, and stealing from both her and the store. Keshia Lynette Christmas, 34, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and retaliation or obstruction. Police said in court documents that the manager at her restaurant fired her.
Texas man accused of kidnapping, assaulting Bumble date for 5 days
Harris County, Texas, police have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a woman he met on the online dating platform Bumble and holding her against her will for days. The suspect, Zachary Mills, is accused of assaulting the woman and denying her food and water after she refused his sexual advances, court documents allege. According to court documents, the unnamed woman met 21-year-old Mills on Bumble and had agreed to go to his apartment in Spring, Texas, on Christmas Eve. Once they arrived at his apartment, he immediately attempted to have sex, she said, and when she denied him, "he immediately...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
A Dollar General clerk is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed an armed robber. The clerk said it was the 6th attempted armed robbery at the store since August.
Dollar stores are frequent targets of armed robbery because of their location in less-affluent areas and heavy use of cash.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Police say they arrested parents of missing 11-year-old who waited 3 weeks to report her disappearance
Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 23, but was reported missing to her school on December 15.
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife.Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond.Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles northwest of Houston."It's a gruesome crime," Guidry said.Dicus was found at the murder scene and arrested, Guidry said. The sheriff told reporters that Dicus later confessed to the killing. Investigators believe a kitchen knife was...
Louisiana drug informant sues over rape during sting operation
A woman who was an informant to Louisiana law enforcement is alleging that she was allowed to be raped twice in order to secure drug buys for police, according to a lawsuit.
Man allegedly posed as famous musician during kidnapping of 13-year-old in Colorado
A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Westminster was reportedly impersonating a member of the famous American rock band 'Bowling for Soup' when the crime took place. The Westminster Police Department issued an Amber Alert on November 29, after the suspect, 45-year-old Bradford Eblen, allegedly took the young...
A Texas Inmate Escaped A Transport Van & Went On A Wild Chase Throughout A Town (VIDEOS)
An inmate escaped from a jail transport van in Tyler, TX, and went on a wild foot chase around the town on Tuesday, several social media videos show. Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, TX, was arrested on January 5 and accused of escaping from a vehicle belonging to the Smith County Sheriff's Office and burglarizing two homes while on the run, local media outlet CBS 19 reported.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Pregnant 19-year-old accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby remains in jail tonight
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the suspect, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
Alabama Man Nearly Decapitated His Father, Cut Stepmom’s Throat In Double Homicide
In 2016, Clay County, Alabama became the last place in the state to legalize alcohol. According to locals, it’s a place that’s known for being peaceful. That serenity was shattered on June 28, 2001 by a frantic 911 call leading to the discovery of a double homicide, according to “Floribama Murders,” airing Saturdays at 9/8c on Oxygen.
Florida Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Headed Back To Prison For New Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson, who first gained notoriety in 2016 for impersonating a doctor at the age of 18 is headed back to prison for stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, a Florida man who gained notoriety for impersonating a doctor as a teenager, is headed back to prison...
The Disturbing Unsolved Case Of The ‘Freeway Phantom’ Murders
From 1971 to 1972, a serial killer known only as the "Freeway Phantom” stalked Washington, D.C., abducting and murdering six young Black girls. In 1971, a serial killer struck in Washington, D.C., for the first time in known historu. Over the next 17 months, the so-called “Freeway Phantom” kidnapped and murdered six Black girls between the ages of 10 and 18.
Idaho murders: Man mentioned in newly obtained video not a suspect, victim's father says
Man referenced in newly surfaced surveillance clip from night of Idaho murders is not a suspect, Kaylee Goncalves' father says as probe reaches five weeks.
Texas Couple Wrongfully Arrested For Murder, Spent Christmas In Jail
“Upon further investigation, it was determined they did not commit the crime."
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?
2 teenagers lost their lives on New Year's eve after a Louisiana cop during a high-speed chase plowed into the car they were riding which was not associated with the chase. The car also had a third occupant who was injured.
A Sheriff in Louisiana Has Been Destroying Records of Deputies’ Alleged Misconduct for Years
A lawsuit brought by the family of an autistic teen who died while in custody found the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office destroyed the disciplinary records of a deputy involved in the case.
