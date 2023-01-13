Read full article on original website
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Paleyfest 2023 to open with special screening, Q&A for 'The Mandalorian'
Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" will kick off Paleyfest 2023 on March 31 with a special episode screening followed by a Q&A with showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau and other cast and crew members. Other shows highlighted during the annual TV festival include 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Abbott Elementary.'
