Merced, CA

KMPH.com

Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby

MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Large pine tree slams into home, leaves minor damage

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest barrage of storms has brought some much-needed rain to the Central Valley. It also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. One local homeowner said the weather was likely a contributing factor last week after a large pine tree fell onto her house. According to...
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Flood Advisory For Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties until noon today. At 3:37 AM, Doppler radar indicated excessive heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. There is currently minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, rises in...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County prepares for latest round of storms

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
cityofmerced.org

01/13/2023 City of Merced Issues Caution to Residents Along Areas Near Bear Creek

CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Issues Caution to Residents Along Areas Near Bear Creek. Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, Flooding, Falling Trees, Power Outages, and Shallow Mudslides Are All Possible Dangers. - Residents in the mapped areas listed below are advised to prepare for heavy rains,...
MERCED, CA
benitolink.com

Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County

Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
GreenMatters

As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks

While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Newman residents in fear of losing their homes due to flooding from series of storms

NEWMAN, Calif. — Residents along the San Joaquin River in Stanislaus County are bracing for potentially severe flooding as water levels continue to rise. Mobile home residents at Fisherman’s Bend near the community of Newmanpacked up their trailers on Friday and hauled them to higher ground amid evacuation warnings. But a lot of residents there are still trying to figure out a plan of action.
NEWMAN, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA

Community Policy