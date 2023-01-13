Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby
MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
KMPH.com
Large pine tree slams into home, leaves minor damage
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest barrage of storms has brought some much-needed rain to the Central Valley. It also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. One local homeowner said the weather was likely a contributing factor last week after a large pine tree fell onto her house. According to...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Flood Advisory For Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties until noon today. At 3:37 AM, Doppler radar indicated excessive heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. There is currently minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, rises in...
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
cityofmerced.org
01/13/2023 City of Merced Issues Caution to Residents Along Areas Near Bear Creek
CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Issues Caution to Residents Along Areas Near Bear Creek. Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, Flooding, Falling Trees, Power Outages, and Shallow Mudslides Are All Possible Dangers. - Residents in the mapped areas listed below are advised to prepare for heavy rains,...
Water levels in Merced County dams remain high as more rain approaches
Evacuations could become critical in Merced County for homes in the path of a potential disaster as more storms approach this weekend.
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
This is how you can support the residents of Merced recover from recent flooding
North Valley Residents are bracing for the next storm system as they try to begin recovery efforts. This is how you can show support.
benitolink.com
Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County
Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
Flooding concerns continue in Merced County, officials focus on overrun levees
As communities continue to deal with the impacts of excessive water and unstable grounds, many are questioning why northern portions of the Valley were hit so hard and what can be done to help with flooding in the future.
goldrushcam.com
Caltrans Announces Highway 140 in Mariposa County in the Merced River Canyon is Currently Closed Due to a Rockslide - No Access to Yosemite
Update Per CHP: Hard Closure at Yosemite Bug and Cedar Lodge. January 15, 2023 - Caltrans reports Highway 140 in Mariposa County is closed in the Merced River Canyon at Briceburg due to a rockslide. No ETO at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Source: Caltrans.
As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks
While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
KCRA.com
Newman residents in fear of losing their homes due to flooding from series of storms
NEWMAN, Calif. — Residents along the San Joaquin River in Stanislaus County are bracing for potentially severe flooding as water levels continue to rise. Mobile home residents at Fisherman’s Bend near the community of Newmanpacked up their trailers on Friday and hauled them to higher ground amid evacuation warnings. But a lot of residents there are still trying to figure out a plan of action.
Central Valley moves into less severe tiers of drought following rain storms
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Heavy rainfall throughout California has brought relief to farmers who have been waiting for years. According to the drought monitor, parts of the central valley went from extreme drought to severe drought. “This is truly a blessing that we’ve seen so far. On the Eastern side of Fresno County, we’re actually […]
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
GV Wire
More Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms Take Aim on Valley. Is Drought Nearly Over?
Thunderstorms in the Valley, winter storm watch in the Sierra, flood watches and warnings — yep, just another typical winter day here in California. “Just stand by, and eventually something new is going to show up,” Jim Bagnall, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Hanford, said Friday morning.
Special equipment used to rescue Merced residents after unprecedented flooding
First responders have been using boats and special vehicles to rescue residents who have been left stranded in flooded areas of Merced.
Rescue efforts continue in flooded Merced neighborhoods after fierce storm
Heavy downpours, strong wind, and flooding in Merced have left residents on edge.
Evacuation Order issued for rural area of Stanislaus County along San Joaquin River
MODESTO, Calif. — A rural area of Stanislaus County is under an evacuation order amid rising levels on the San Joaquin River and with another storm incoming this weekend. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services issued the evacuation order Saturday for people who live or work in a rural area near the towns of Patterson and Grayson.
