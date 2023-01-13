LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer’s return to Vegas. This was DeBoer’s first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired by Vegas when the Golden Knights failed to make the playoffs last season. DeBoer, however, went 98-50-12 in 2 1/2 seasons in Vegas, made the playoffs twice and won the Pacific Division once. The Golden Knights played a video tribute to DeBoer and assistant coach Steve Spott at 6:48 of the first period, and both received a warm applause from the crowd. “I loved my time here,” DeBoer said before the game. “I kept my house here. We’ve considered retiring here, we like it so much. Just loved everything about it, and it’s nice to be back. I thought we played a lot of really good hockey in the short time we were here.”

