45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer’s return to Vegas. This was DeBoer’s first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired by Vegas when the Golden Knights failed to make the playoffs last season. DeBoer, however, went 98-50-12 in 2 1/2 seasons in Vegas, made the playoffs twice and won the Pacific Division once. The Golden Knights played a video tribute to DeBoer and assistant coach Steve Spott at 6:48 of the first period, and both received a warm applause from the crowd. “I loved my time here,” DeBoer said before the game. “I kept my house here. We’ve considered retiring here, we like it so much. Just loved everything about it, and it’s nice to be back. I thought we played a lot of really good hockey in the short time we were here.”
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Should meet with Penguins soon
Letang (personal/lower body) is expected to meet back up with the Penguins in the next day or so, coach Mike Sullivan told Wes Crosby of NHL.com on Monday. Letang suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 28 and was designated as a non-roster player Jan. 3 after the passing of his father. The status of his injury isn't clear, so Letang might not return to the lineup immediately after rejoining the Penguins. He has two goals and 16 points in 29 contests this season.
CBS Sports
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Receives probable tag
Haslem (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game in Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Though he's been a fixture on Heat injury reports for nearly a month due to the Achilles issue, Haslem was officially ruled out for only one game, a Dec. 17 win over the Spurs. Despite being available for the subsequent 13 games, Haslem hasn't left the bench, as the 42-year-old has continued to serve mainly as a mentor to younger members of the roster rather than a player head coach Erik Spoelstra relies on in the rotation. Even though he'll likely end up being available Monday, Haslem won't play unless Miami's frontcourt depth is significantly tested due to either in-game injuries and/or foul trouble.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal
Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable
Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Behind schedule but feels good
Hendricks' shoulder, which he strained last July, feels "amazing," but his availability for Opening Day remains up in the air, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hendricks struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts before suffering the injury, which was eventually revealed to be a capsular tear. He's...
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Blake Proehl: Gets new deal
Proehl signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Proehl spent the 2022 campaign on the team's practice squad after doing the same in 2021. The 24-year-old joined Minnesota as a UDFA, and although he's remained with the team since, he has yet to suit up during the regular season. He'll now get another opportunity to make that happen next year.
CBS Sports
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan after coach flirts with NFL during second straight offseason
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will return as Wolverines football coach in 2023 after being rumored as a top candidate for multiple NFL openings over the past several weeks. Harbaugh was tied to numerous NFL opportunities after leading Michigan to its second consecutive Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance. Harbaugh has a history of success in the NFL, including three playoff bids and a Super Bowl appearance in four years with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14).
