Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming reunion with Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia ahead of Supercopa Clasico
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo met up with his ex-club's current players to wish them luck before the final against Barcelona.
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Fools Multiple PSG Players With an Impressive Assist to Verratti In Training
Lionel Messi is one of the few players in world football today who regularly orchestrates highlight-reel plays in training. During a recent collective training session, Messi showed off his world-class prowess as a playmaker. Multiple PSG players attempted to win back possession from Messi, but in the end, the Argentine forward managed to dish off a keen assist to a waiting Marco Verratti.
BBC
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona: Gavi stars as Xavi secures first trophy with Spanish Super Cup win
Xavi claimed his first trophy as Barcelona manager after a comfortable victory over rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. The La Liga leaders dominated the match in Saudi Arabia and took the lead when 18-year-old Gavi fired in from Robert Lewandowski's pass. Lewandowski struck just before half...
Unai Emery backs Emiliano Martinez as FIFA investigates World Cup celebrations
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery backed Emiliano Martinez after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina.The world champions are in hot water following their celebrations after their final victory over France in Qatar.Martinez was criticised for appearing to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award following Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win last month.He was also filmed in the dressing room mocking France’s Kylian Mbappe, although FIFA has not named any individuals, with Argentina cited for potential misconduct of players and officials and offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.Emery admitted he was not aware of the nature...
Yardbarker
FIFA to investigate Argentina following World Cup final actions
It’s safe to say that the Argentinian players were overcome with emotion following their World Cup victory in December, securing the country’s first global crown since 1986. Scenes of pure elation were visible when Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, likewise when captain Lionel Messi lifted...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
Arsenal finally Premier League title favourites following emphatic North London derby win over Spurs
After beating Tottenham in the North London derby, Arsenal are the bookies' favourites to win the Premier League for the first time in seven years.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid-Barcelona Predicted XIs: Tactical tweak for Xavi as players return for Real Madrid
Sunday will see Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in their first final for five years, which both teams eager to securing another piece of silverware to add to their cabinets. Carlo Ancelotti is going for his eighth honour at Real Madrid boss, with his counterpart Xavi Hernandez going for...
Arsenal 8 points clear, commanding Premier League title race
Eight points clear in the Premier League, playing the most free-flowing soccer in England, and now humbling its fiercest rivals in front of their own fans. For Arsenal, this season can hardly get any better. A 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday left no doubt over who the dominant force...
Xavi's first trophy and Real Madrid's alarm bells: Barcelona dominate Supercopa led by 18-year-old Gavi
Gavi ran circles around Real Madrid in the Supercopa and the teenager helped coach Xavi Hernandez win his first trophy since taking over.
sportszion.com
Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat surpasses $2.6M
After receiving a two-match suspension from the English Football Association, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his debut for Al Nassr. However, a matchup between Messi and PSG could pave the way for Ronaldo’s fresh start since both teams will be playing each other. PSG had already announced that...
Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
Supercopa de Espana: How much money will Barcelona and Real Madrid make?
A look at how much Barcelona and Real Madrid will make from their Supercopa de Espana involvement.
Yardbarker
AC Milan Lead Inter Milan 2-0 In Clashes In Finals Ahead Of Supercoppa Italiana, Italian Media Highlight
AC Milan have the advantage over Inter in meetings between the two derby rivals in finals ahead of Wednesday’s Supercoppa Italiana clash. This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who note that the two sides have met in a total of two finals so far, and that the Rossoneri have won both of them.
Yardbarker
Gary Lineker makes a bold Arsenal admission
Gary Lineker has finally admitted Arsenal are the real deal and will win the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side is having a good season as they continue to win one game after another in the Premier League. Considered just a top-four challenger at the start of the season, Arsenal...
Yardbarker
Sergio Busquets equals El Clasico record in Supercopa final
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has matched a historic El Clasico record in tonight’s Spanish Supercopa clash with Real Madrid. Both sides are aiming to secure their first title of the 2022/23 season in Riyadh with Los Blancos bidding to retain their title from 2022. La Blaugrana head coach Xavi...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Striker Edin Dzeko Disappointed Against Hellas Verona But Is Preparing For AC Milan Clash, Italian Media Argu
Inter striker Edin Dzeko has come in for criticism after failing to make an impact in the 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A yesterday. As reported by L’Interista.it, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international underwhelmed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after starting the match against the Gialloblu, and was withdrawn midway through the second half for Joaquin Correa.
Real Madrid handed major fitness boosts ahead of Supercopa final against Barcelona
Carlo Ancelotti will be able to call upon a nearly full fit squad ahead of Real Madrid's Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona
sportszion.com
“Mourinho’s era of the Clásicos was not positive for anyone” Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez makes shocking statement on Roma coach ahead of Spanish Super Cup final vs Real Madrid
There will be so many great occasions on the earth to show, but nothing is more joyous and passionate than the ‘El Classico’. The two Spanish giants are ready to face off in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, what poised to be a cracking of a football game.
kalkinemedia.com
Milan trail leaders Napoli by nine after Lecce draw
AC Milan's Serie A title defence suffered another blow on Saturday despite coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Lecce leaving the champions nine points behind rampant league leaders Napoli. Rafeal Leao and Davide Calabria struck to pull Milan back from a dismal first-half display which left...
