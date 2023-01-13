Aston Villa boss Unai Emery backed Emiliano Martinez after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina.The world champions are in hot water following their celebrations after their final victory over France in Qatar.Martinez was criticised for appearing to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award following Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win last month.He was also filmed in the dressing room mocking France’s Kylian Mbappe, although FIFA has not named any individuals, with Argentina cited for potential misconduct of players and officials and offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.Emery admitted he was not aware of the nature...

