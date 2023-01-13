ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Fools Multiple PSG Players With an Impressive Assist to Verratti In Training

Lionel Messi is one of the few players in world football today who regularly orchestrates highlight-reel plays in training. During a recent collective training session, Messi showed off his world-class prowess as a playmaker. Multiple PSG players attempted to win back possession from Messi, but in the end, the Argentine forward managed to dish off a keen assist to a waiting Marco Verratti.
The Independent

Unai Emery backs Emiliano Martinez as FIFA investigates World Cup celebrations

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery backed Emiliano Martinez after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina.The world champions are in hot water following their celebrations after their final victory over France in Qatar.Martinez was criticised for appearing to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award following Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win last month.He was also filmed in the dressing room mocking France’s Kylian Mbappe, although FIFA has not named any individuals, with Argentina cited for potential misconduct of players and officials and offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.Emery admitted he was not aware of the nature...
Yardbarker

FIFA to investigate Argentina following World Cup final actions

It’s safe to say that the Argentinian players were overcome with emotion following their World Cup victory in December, securing the country’s first global crown since 1986. Scenes of pure elation were visible when Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, likewise when captain Lionel Messi lifted...
KRMG

Arsenal 8 points clear, commanding Premier League title race

Eight points clear in the Premier League, playing the most free-flowing soccer in England, and now humbling its fiercest rivals in front of their own fans. For Arsenal, this season can hardly get any better. A 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday left no doubt over who the dominant force...
sportszion.com

Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat surpasses $2.6M

After receiving a two-match suspension from the English Football Association, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his debut for Al Nassr. However, a matchup between Messi and PSG could pave the way for Ronaldo’s fresh start since both teams will be playing each other. PSG had already announced that...
The Associated Press

Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
Yardbarker

AC Milan Lead Inter Milan 2-0 In Clashes In Finals Ahead Of Supercoppa Italiana, Italian Media Highlight

AC Milan have the advantage over Inter in meetings between the two derby rivals in finals ahead of Wednesday’s Supercoppa Italiana clash. This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who note that the two sides have met in a total of two finals so far, and that the Rossoneri have won both of them.
Yardbarker

Gary Lineker makes a bold Arsenal admission

Gary Lineker has finally admitted Arsenal are the real deal and will win the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side is having a good season as they continue to win one game after another in the Premier League. Considered just a top-four challenger at the start of the season, Arsenal...
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets equals El Clasico record in Supercopa final

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has matched a historic El Clasico record in tonight’s Spanish Supercopa clash with Real Madrid. Both sides are aiming to secure their first title of the 2022/23 season in Riyadh with Los Blancos bidding to retain their title from 2022. La Blaugrana head coach Xavi...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Striker Edin Dzeko Disappointed Against Hellas Verona But Is Preparing For AC Milan Clash, Italian Media Argu

Inter striker Edin Dzeko has come in for criticism after failing to make an impact in the 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A yesterday. As reported by L’Interista.it, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international underwhelmed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after starting the match against the Gialloblu, and was withdrawn midway through the second half for Joaquin Correa.
kalkinemedia.com

Milan trail leaders Napoli by nine after Lecce draw

AC Milan's Serie A title defence suffered another blow on Saturday despite coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Lecce leaving the champions nine points behind rampant league leaders Napoli. Rafeal Leao and Davide Calabria struck to pull Milan back from a dismal first-half display which left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy